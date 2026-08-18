Red Sox’ Adley Rutschman Gets Honest After Fenway Park Debut

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-1 on Monday night at Fenway Park. The offense produced its best performance in over a week, putting together a balanced attack from the top of the order to the bottom. Willson Contreras launched his 25th homer to establish a new personal best.

The win moved Boston to 67-58 and provided a needed reset after a difficult stretch on the road.

For one player, the night carried a significance beyond the box score. It was his first time playing at Fenway Park as a member of the Red Sox.

Rutschman Feels the Fenway Energy

Adley Rutschman has been to Fenway Park before. He visited as an opponent during his time with the Orioles. But Monday was the first time the three-time All-Star walked onto the field wearing a Boston uniform with the crowd pulling for him.

The difference was immediate.

“Just going out there before the game, being in the other bullpen, and just having fans actually cheer for you when you’re in the bullpen, it is a different feeling,” Rutschman said. “Across the board, just feeling that energy. It was a quality game at all points. So, really cool.”

Rutschman went 2 for 5 with an RBI double on the night. He put together quality at-bats from both sides of the plate and looked more settled than he had at any point since joining the organization.

The contribution fit the night perfectly. Every starter in the lineup drove in at least one run. Rutschman saw the significance in that.

“That’s what this team’s capable of,” Rutschman said. “Every guy stepping up. It’s a different guy every night. Just seeing everyone do their thing was awesome. It was a fun game to be a part of. First game at Fenway. Can’t ask for a whole lot more.”

A Tough Start Getting Settled

Monday’s showing came after a difficult opening stretch in Boston. Rutschman had managed just one hit across his first 17 at-bats as a Red Sox player. His timing was still catching up after spending three weeks on the injured list with wrist inflammation before the trade.

The at-bats Monday suggested the adjustment period may be turning a corner. The swing looked looser. The results followed.

“You got to stay with the process,” Rutschman said. “But nice to put some good swings on balls and get rewarded.”

Final Word for the Red Sox

Monday felt like a turning point, not because of the 2-for-5 line, but because of what surrounded it.

The energy at Fenway. The comfort of playing at home. The connection with a Red Sox crowd that is ready to embrace him.

Rutschman’s chapter in Boston is just getting started.