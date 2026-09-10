Red Sox Infielder at Risk of Demotion With Willson Contreras’ Return Imminent

The Boston Red Sox mid-season resurgence may have been headlined by stars like Willson Contreras, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu, but an equally important piece of their turnaround came from platoon players.

The seemingly never-ending list of 4A guys who made an impact on this Boston team includes Anthony Siegler, Nick Sogard, Mickey Gasper, Tsung-Che Cheng, and, of course, Andruw Monasterio.

Now, each of those players started the season in AAA while Monasterio has been with the big club all season. But, as we enter the back half of September, Monasterio’s once red-hot bat has turned icy-cool. In his last 15 games, the Venezuela native is just 6-for-50 and has been borderline at best in the field.

Monasterio’s peak came in the early days of the summer, and while that peak was arguably better than every other platoon guy outside of Gasper, Boston is at a point where it needs to ride the hot hands rather than wait for someone’s full potential to be realized.

With Willson Contreras slated to return after a brief stint with AA Portland, it feels like Monasterio may be the odd-man out.

Monasterio Facing Demotion Upon Contreras’ Return

The Red Sox currently have six infielders on their active roster: Monasterio, Sogard, Gasper, Trevor Story, Caleb Durbin, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Story and Durbin have complete ownership of the left side of the infield at this point, and unless either get hurt, they will be the starting shortstop and third baseman come October. IKF provides veteran depth at all four infield positions, and Sogard and Gasper have simply hit too well lately to be demoted.

Obviously, Contreras will reclaim his role as starting first baseman, and with Gasper and Sogard both capable of filling in when needed, Monasterio’s effectiveness becomes moot point.

The same goes across the infield. You could argue he’s the third best defensive option at each position – Durbin and Sogard at third, Story and IKF at short, Sogard and IKF at second, Contreras and Gasper at first. So, if there isn’t even a depth role at those positions, the only thing that would keep Monasterio up would be his bat, but as was mentioned earlier, he’s only batting .120 in his last 15 games.

Red Sox Playoff Roster Beginning to Take Shape

Outside of the pitching staff, which is in flux as of September 10, the Red Sox positional roster is becoming more and more solidified with every passing day. The biggest key ahead of the playoffs is ensuring that Contreras and Rafaela are a full-go come October – assuming they are, almost every position seems solidified.

The starting infield will more than likely be Durbin, Story, Sogard, and Contreras, with IKF and Gasper available in pinch-hit and matchup based roles.

The outfield will be Duran, Rafaela, Abreu, with Roman Anthony at DH as he has fully reclaimed his role since returning from injury. That leaves room for Jahmai Jones as a viable option against left-handed pitchers and Eli White as the pinch-runner extraordinaire.

Boston has a day off on Thursday before continuing a home-stand against the Kansas City Royals this weekend.