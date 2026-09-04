Red Sox Announce Adley Rutschman Decision Before Orioles Matchup

The Boston Red Sox are looking to keep things rolling in the second game of a four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles.

Boston took the first game of the series 6-5, behind a two-home-run performance from catcher Adley Rutschman. This was the first time that Rutschman had returned to Baltimore since being traded.

“That’s a heck of a way to make a return,” said Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy. “That was awesome. I thought it was really cool, the video they did for him. I thought it was first class of them to step out and let him be acknowledged, and the ovation was awesome. And obviously, he had a big night.”

Boston has been trying to solidify themselves as a true contender in the American League, making this series with Baltimore very important. Rutschman had seen some struggles early in his Boston tenure, making his performance here even more impressive.

Adley Rutschman Move Announced vs Orioles

Now ahead of the second game, the Red Sox have revealed the lineup. Within it, Rutschman will be batting third for Boston, hoping to give his new team more juice.

Red Sox 9/4 R. Anthony DH

M. Gasper 1B

A. Rutschman C

W. Abreu RF

N. Sogard 2B

C. Durbin 3B

J. Duran LF

T. Story SS

E. White CF R. Suarez SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 4, 2026

When the Orioles traded Rutschman to Boston at the deadline, the move was met with all sorts of criticism, mainly since the Red Sox are a division rival. His performance in the first game was great to see for Boston, and the hope is that he can sustain this.

So far this season with the Red Sox, Rutschman has hit .193 with three home runs and six RBIs, while posting an OPS of .638. The catcher has struggled so far with his new team, but this two-home-run game could be the start of something for him.

If Rutschman can build off this, the Red Sox could be very scary down the stretch of the season. Boston has been able to withstand poor performances from multiple players this year, but Rutschman will be a key piece heading into the final weeks.

“I think just trying to compartmentalize as much as possible, trying to move on [from the ovation],” he said. “You’re in a big league baseball game, and you’ve got to lock in for your at-bat, and so I was trying to just move into that mindset as quickly as possible afterward.”

Can Red Sox Make the Playoffs?

Coming into the second game of this matchup, the Red Sox do have a record of 76-65 for the year. Boston has gone 4-6 over its last 10 games, showing some signs of weakness in the final month of the season.

But this team is in a good spot to reach the playoffs as a wild-card team, given how weak the AL is this season. And if they can make it in, anything can happen.

Boston will try to take the series from the Orioles, hoping to stack wins as the final weeks dwindle down.