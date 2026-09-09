Red Sox Announce Injury Update on Eli White Amid Playoff Race

The Boston Red Sox have a solid nucleus heading into the postseason.

However, their outfield is getting thin. They have lost outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela to the injured list and now could be losing yet another outfielder to injury.

According to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, outfielder Eli White is having imaging done on his foot, which is sore after crashing into the center field wall on Tuesday. Cotillo says it could require an IL stint.

This is bad timing for the Red Sox, who just got outfielder Roman Anthony back from the injured list and were finally getting healthy.

If White is out long-term, it could open up a spot for some deserving players.

What Is Going on With Eli White of the Boston Red Sox?

The Oakland Athletics took White in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Clemson University.

He would debut with the Texas Rangers in 2020 and has played seven seasons between the Rangers, Atlanta Braves and Red Sox.

The 32-year-old outfielder was acquired at the Trade Deadline from Atlanta in exchange for Tyler Uberstine. Since he was acquired by the Red Sox, he has appeared in 27 games (60 plate appearances). He has put together a .276/.300/.379 slash line with Boston and wasn’t much better with Atlanta this season.

White provides value as one of the fastest players in the game (99th percentile sprint speed per Baseball Savant) and defensively (+4 Outs Above Average), he has a weak bat with just 26 home runs in 372 games.

White will now be out for at least a few days as he gets imaging done. However, the collision appeared pretty nasty, and Cotillo hinted that there may be a longer absence in store.

Based on the above video, if White is able to get out of this with just soreness, that would be ideal for a Red Sox team that has struggled to stay healthy this season.

What Does the Team Do if White’s Injury is Severe?

The Red Sox used White as a pinch runner and defensive replacement often in the weeks after acquiring him. However, Boston has given him more consistent at-bats since Rafaela went down.

In his last seven games, he has been up to the task with a .320/.320/.520 slash line and a home run. In the meantime, Jarren Duran can play center field in his absence. Wilyer Abreu can stick in right field, and a combination of Anthony, Jahmai Jones or Nate Eaton can play left field.

It will be tough to replace White’s elite speed and defense. However, Duran is 90th percentile in OAA (+5) and sprint speed. While he has been playing mostly left field this season, Duran is a seasoned center fielder.

Fans have to remember that Rafaela has put up Gold Glove numbers in center field this year (+15 OAA), so while Duran will be above-average, he won’t be Rafaela.

The Red Sox will have to hold their breath and hope that their outfield is not further injured.