Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Decision Before Yankees Wild-Card Series

The Boston Red Sox will be taking on the New York Yankees in the American League wild-card round this year, which is a rematch from last season.

Boston was able to clinch a spot in the postseason following an impressive run during the middle of the year to get back into the race. But the Red Sox couldn’t do enough to overtake the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, and now they will be entering a three-game series that will determine their fate.

The longtime rivals are gearing up for Game 1 of the highly anticipated series, with each trying to make a statement against the other. New York won the season series 7-6, but the entire matchup was extremely close, leading to the thought that this playoff matchup will be as well.

Last season, the Yankees defeated the Red Sox in three games to move on to the ALDS. Boston will be looking for some revenge here, and the series is again being played in New York.

Jarren Duran Decision Made by Red Sox

Ahead of Game 1, the Red Sox have now released the lineup that they will use against the Yankees. Within the lineup, outfielder Jarren Duran will be hitting seventh for Boston today.

Duran will be playing in left field.

Red Sox 9/29 R. Anthony DH

A. Rutschman C

W. Contreras 1B

W. Abreu RF

C. Rafaela CF

N. Sogard 2B

J. Duran LF

T. Story SS

C. Durbin 3B P. Tolle SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 29, 2026

Duran has seen a tough season at the plate take place, and it’s hurt the overall ceiling of this Red Sox team. Overall, the former All-Star has hit .207 with 20 home runs, 69 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases, while posting an OPS of .627.

Boston has been waiting for Duran to break out of his slump all season long, but to this point, nothing has worked. But if he can get his bat going in the playoffs, his struggles from the regular season will be forgiven.

Can Red Sox Take Down Yankees?

For the Red Sox to win this series, guys like Duran are going to need to step up heavily. New York will be without star Aaron Judge due to injury, and the Red Sox need to take advantage of this fact.

Boston’s pitching staff will be counted on heavily in this series as they try to match the strong starting rotation from the Yankees. But luckily for the Red Sox, the team will be getting back ace left-hander Garrett Crochet from injury.

It has been a long time coming for Crochet, with him last pitching on April 25 for this team. Crochet has been trying to come back all year, but the Red Sox finally saw progress over the last few weeks, and he has been added to the playoff roster.

If Crochet can make an impact as a relief pitcher, it could go a long way for this team against the Yankees. Boston is behind the eight ball when it comes to the pitching in the series, and Crochet gives them at least a fighting chance.

The Red Sox and Yankees will kick off the opening game of the series at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium.