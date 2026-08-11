Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony News as Comeback Nears

“The left-handed hitter with a sharp batting eye and tremendous raw power could be relatively close to a Minor League rehab assignment,” Browne wrote. “If things go well from here, Anthony could give the Sox a jolt right around Labor Day, or maybe a little earlier. Anthony would also give the Sox a leadoff hitter in a spot that has been a revolving door for interim manager Chad Tracy.”

Red Sox Could Get Boost From Anthony

The Red Sox have seen their fortunes change dramatically since Anthony went out on May 4. After suffering through the first three months of the season and falling to 13 games below .500, the Red Sox went on a tear starting in July and have surged to 64-54 record.

The Red Sox are now solidly in a playoff spot, and SI.com writer Patrick McAvoy predicted they could get an even bigger boost once Anthony returns.

“When Anthony returns, he’s going to be a game-changer for a lineup that has already turned its season around,” McAvoy wrote. “Because of Anthony’s long absence, it’s easy to forget the expectations that he entered the season with. There were some out there who even projected Anthony to go out and win the 2026 American League MVP Award. Now, of course, that isn’t going to happen this year. But that’s how highly he is viewed around the league.”