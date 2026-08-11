Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony News as Comeback Nears

The Boston Red Sox could have some help on the way as former standout Roman Anthony grows ever closer to his return to the field.
Anthony has missed months after suffering a partial tear of a tendon on his right ring finger, but the team shared this week that the end of his rehab is now within sight. The team’s official website revealed that Anthony is nearing a rehab assignment, with his return to Boston a few weeks away.
Red Sox Get Good News on Roman Anthony
In a rundown of the players who should be returning from injury soon, reporter Ian Browne shared that the team is taking a careful approach with Anthony due to the sensitive location of his injury.
“Why has it taken him so long to come back? Mainly because the injury created discomfort for him at the end of his swing,” Browne wrote. “Those problems have finally resolved and Anthony has been on a gradual swing progression in Fort Myers, Fla., the last couple of weeks.”
Browne added that Anthony is on track to return to the team around Labor Day, which would give the team another option for the final stretch of the regular season and the start of the playoffs.
“The left-handed hitter with a sharp batting eye and tremendous raw power could be relatively close to a Minor League rehab assignment,” Browne wrote. “If things go well from here, Anthony could give the Sox a jolt right around Labor Day, or maybe a little earlier. Anthony would also give the Sox a leadoff hitter in a spot that has been a revolving door for interim manager Chad Tracy.”
Red Sox Could Get Boost From Anthony
The Red Sox have seen their fortunes change dramatically since Anthony went out on May 4. After suffering through the first three months of the season and falling to 13 games below .500, the Red Sox went on a tear starting in July and have surged to 64-54 record.
The Red Sox are now solidly in a playoff spot, and SI.com writer Patrick McAvoy predicted they could get an even bigger boost once Anthony returns.
“When Anthony returns, he’s going to be a game-changer for a lineup that has already turned its season around,” McAvoy wrote. “Because of Anthony’s long absence, it’s easy to forget the expectations that he entered the season with. There were some out there who even projected Anthony to go out and win the 2026 American League MVP Award. Now, of course, that isn’t going to happen this year. But that’s how highly he is viewed around the league.”
Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony News as Comeback Nears