Red Sox Announce Willson Contreras Decision During Blue Jays Series

The Boston Red Sox have dropped the first three games of their four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

After a hot stretch that saw Boston get right back into playoff contention, the team has slowed down heavily. The Red Sox dropped a series against the Athletics before this matchup with the Blue Jays, leading to some concerns around the team.

Red Sox Announce Willson Contreras Decision

But ahead of the finale with Toronto, the Red Sox have announced the lineup that they hope will change everything for them. The team has made some decisions from the previous game, including around star Willson Contreras.

Contreras will be batting fourth in this game, playing first base once again.

Contreras was a big part of why the team lost its fifth straight game on Wednesday, with the infielder dropping a crucial ball. In the bottom of the eighth, Contreras dropped a pop-up in foul territory that led to the Blue Jays scoring five runs to take the lead.

The veteran opened up around the incident, simply looking ahead to the game today.

“I just dropped the ball,” Contreras said. “It’s an error, it’s not the first one I’ve made and it won’t be the last one. Turn the page. Tomorrow is another game.”

The Red Sox infielder also reflected on the team’s recent skid, following the hot stretch.

“It’s just baseball, man,” Contreras said. “You play six months of baseball, you’re going to go through ups and downs. I’m not going to be down on myself, because I know baseball is going to be this way. It feels good to connect with one and be able to hit a homer, for sure. You have to find your rhythm, keep having good at-bats and let baseball come to you.”

To Contreras’s credit, he did hit a home run in the game, snapping a homerless streak.

Can Red Sox Get Back to Winning?

As the team gets ready for this game with the Blue Jays, the big emphasis has to be on getting guys in when on base. Over this losing streak, the Red Sox are just 5-for-42 with RISP, which isn’t going to get the job done.

Boston has to get back to the basics of driving guys in when they have the chance. It’s one of the main reasons why the team went on such a long win streak, and they’ve faltered in recent days.

The Red Sox hold a record of 64-56 on the season, sitting 10 games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays. While the American League East division may be out of reach, a wild-card spot is still in their sights.

But Boston will have to finish the year on a high note; otherwise, the incredible run during the middle of the season will have been for nothing. The Red Sox have another chance today, with left-hander Payton Tolle on the mound, sporting his 3.20 ERA for the season.

First pitch for the game is scheduled for 12:07 p.m. PT/3:07 p.m. ET.