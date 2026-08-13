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Boston Red Sox Announce Adley Rutschman Decision Before Blue Jays Finale

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Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, CANADA - AUGUST 11: Adley Rutschman #31 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after swinging for a strike in the ninth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 11, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are set to take on the Toronto Blue Jays for the series finale of a four-game set at Rogers Centre at 3:07 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

The Blue Jays won the first three games of the series.

Boston has announced its lineup for Thursday’s matchup with Toronto, and there’s a notable change involving catcher Adley Rutschman.

Boston Red Sox Make Adley Rutschman Change Before Toronto Blue Jays Finale

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 11: Adley Rutschman #31 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after beating out the throw for a single in the third inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 11, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Rutschman is not in the Red Sox’s lineup for Thursday’s game against the Blue Jays.

The Boston Globe’s Tim Healey wrote on X: “This is a scheduled day off for Adley Rutschman, whom Chad Tracy wanted to play in back-to-back games before sitting on the third day. It’ll probably be the same in Pittsburgh this weekend.”

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 11: Adley Rutschman #31 and Seth Martinez #51 of the Boston Red Sox walk to the dugout after the eighth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 11, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

When the Red Sox acquired Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 3, he was on the injured list. The three-time All-Star catcher hadn’t played since July 18.

Boston activated Rutschman for Tuesday’s game. So far, Rutschman has one hit and three walks across two games with Boston.

Here is the Red Sox’s full lineup for today:

  1. Nick Sogard 2B
  2. Ceddanne Rafaela CF
  3. Wilyer Abreu RF
  4. Willson Contreras 1B
  5. Masataka Yoshida DH
  6. Caleb Durbin 3B
  7. Jarren Duran LF
  8. Andruw Monasterio SS
  9. Connor Wong C

Here is the Blue Jays’ lineup:

  1. Charles McAdoo LF
  2. Ernie Clement 2B
  3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B
  4. George Springer DH
  5. Kazuma Okamoto 3B
  6. Andres Gimenez SS
  7. Brandon Valenzuela C
  8. Myles Straw CF
  9. Nathan Lukes RF

Boston Red Sox Starting Pitcher Today

Athletics v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 07: Payton Tolle #70 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after striking out a batter to end the sixth inning against the Athletics at Fenway Park on August 07, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Payton Tolle is scheduled to start for the Red Sox today.

The 23-year-old left-hander is 7-6 with a 3.20 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 124 strikeouts in 107 innings across 19 starts this year.

Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Today

Toronto Blue Jays v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 8: Max Scherzer #31 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after the final out in the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 8, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Max Scherzer, 42, is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays today. Interestingly, Tolle was five years old when Scherzer made his MLB debut in 2008.

Scherzer, a future Hall of Famer, is 1-4 with a 7.25 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 36 innings across nine outings this year.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox Announce Adley Rutschman Decision Before Blue Jays Finale

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