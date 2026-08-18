Red Sox Get Telling Brayan Bello Update After Diamondbacks Game

The Boston Red Sox beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-1 on Monday night at Fenway Park. The offense produced runs from top to bottom, with every starter in the lineup contributing at least one RBI. Willson Contreras reached a new career milestone with his 25th homer of the season.

The win pushed Boston to 67-58 and provided a welcome offensive outburst after the lineup had gone cold during the road trip to Pittsburgh.

But the performance that continues to stand out on this roster is coming from a pitcher nobody expected to be in this role three months ago.

Bello’s Numbers Are the Best in Baseball

Brayan Bello worked 4⅔ innings of one-run relief against Arizona on Monday. He navigated a bases-loaded jam in the sixth, getting a flyout deep enough to score only one runner before punching out Jordan Lawlar to close the door.

It was the latest entry in what has become the most quietly dominant stretch by any reliever in the majors this season.

Across 11 bullpen appearances, Bello has surrendered just five earned runs in more than 52 innings of work. His 0.85 ERA out of the pen is the lowest mark among qualified relievers in baseball.

Interim manager Chad Tracy acknowledged the obvious.

“It’s difficult to ignore how very, very effective he has been coming out of the bullpen,” Tracy said.

The Road From Demotion to Dominance

Bello’s season began in the rotation. The results were ugly. His ERA ballooned past 10 across his first eight turns, and the Red Sox made the difficult decision to option him to Triple-A Worcester before the calendar turned to July.

The demotion could have broken his confidence. Instead, it reset it.

Since rejoining the big league roster in the middle of July, Bello has carved out a long relief role and made it his own. His velocity has ticked up. His sinker has been devastating. And his ability to execute with two strikes has reached another level entirely.

“There’s ups and downs in a baseball season,” Bello said. “I always thought that a stretch like this was coming and just was a matter of time.”

The Starter Question for the Red Sox

Tracy made clear the Red Sox have not permanently moved Bello out of the rotation. The long-term vision still includes him as a starter. Bello sees it that way too.

But the results in relief have been too consistent to walk away from right now.

“Does this mean Brayan can’t start anymore? That’s not the case,” Tracy said. “It just feels like that’s the way to do it right now. Right now, it’s about winning ballgames, and he’s willing to take down whatever role we need him to take down for us to help us win a game.”

When asked directly whether he enjoys the relief role, Bello kept it simple.

“It’s working,” he said.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Three months ago, Brayan Bello was pitching at Triple-A with a double-digit ERA and an uncertain future in the organization. Now he carries the best reliever ERA in Major League Baseball.

The journey from there to here has not been smooth. It has been honest. Bello accepted the demotion, embraced a new role, and delivered at a level nobody anticipated.

The title on his job description may not be what he envisioned. The results say it does not matter.