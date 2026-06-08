Boston Red Sox Announce Carlos Narvaez Decision Before Tampa Bay Rays Game

The Boston Red Sox announced a decision on catcher Carlos Narváez before Tuesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, signaling how interim manager Chad Tracy plans to handle one of the club’s most delicate roster situations.

With Boston trying to gain ground in the AL East, the move comes at a pivotal moment as the Red Sox open a series against the Rays and continue searching for consistency on both sides of the ball. Narváez started 107 games at catcher for the Boston Red Sox last season as a rookie, hitting 15 home runs with 50 RBI and a .706 OPS for 2.8 WAR. This year the numbers have dropped sharply to two home runs, three RBI and a .603 OPS in 38 games with -0.1 WAR. His playing time has shrunk in tandem.

But with the unexpected emergence of journeyman Mickey Gasper in the catcher’s role, Narváez has seen his playing time cut back. The latest reduction came over the weekend. The Red Sox benched Narváez for both games of their rain-shortened series against the Yankees, as reported by NESN.

The Red Sox announced Monday afternoon that Narváez will return to catch and bat ninth in the series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boston Red Sox Starting Pitcher: Connelly Early (LHP) — 5-3, 3.26 ERA Batting Order Player Pos AVG SLG 1 Jarren Duran LF .212 .394 2 Ceddanne Rafaela CF .286 .432 3 Wilyer Abreu RF .278 .423 4 Willson Contreras 1B .298 .540 5 Mickey Gasper DH .303 .379 6 Caleb Durbin 3B .192 .291 7 Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2B .267 .333 8 Marcelo Mayer SS .218 .291 9 Carlos Narváez C .214 .313

Tampa Bay Rays Starting Pitcher: Ian Seymour (LHP) — 3-0, 5.23 ERA Batting Order Player Pos AVG SLG 1 Yandy Díaz DH .325 .526 2 Austin Slater LF .209 .233 3 Junior Caminero 3B .277 .498 4 Ryan Vilade RF .286 .451 5 Jonathan Aranda 1B .270 .459 6 Ben Williamson 2B .264 .326 7 Taylor Walls SS .207 .279 8 Nick Fortes C .240 .308 9 Cedric Mullins CF .182 .294

Narváez Receives No Word on Role Change

Narváez spoke with Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic about the unexpected shift, for a report published earlier on Monday.

“It wasn’t expected, I’m not going to lie, it’s not easy,” the 27-year-old Maracay, Venezuela, native told McCaffrey. “But I’ve just got to be ready. Last year is last year. Whatever happened, happened. It’s a different year, different situation, and I’ve got to be a professional. I’ve got to be ready to play every day no matter what the situation is, just be ready.”

He started 31 of the first 50 games sharing time with backup Connor Wong, but Narváez has appeared in just four of the last 12 as the club now carries three catchers including Gasper. Narváez has not spoken with Tracy about the change, he said in the Athletic interview.

“I haven’t talked with nobody, and nobody has talked with me,” Narváez said, as quoted by McCaffrey. “But like I said, I get it, I’m a part of the team and I understand what’s going on, but on my end I just have to be ready.”

Extra Work Keeps Narváez Prepared for Next Chance

Narváez has filled his extra time with cage work, bullpen sessions and fielding drills. Entering the weekend he ranked tied for third among catchers in fielding run value and fourth in blocks above average.

The Red Sox called up Gasper on May 7 to fill a spot created by Roman Anthony’s injury. Initially it appeared Gasper would be a late-inning bat off the bench after hitting well at Triple A. Gasper has since hit .303 with a .726 OPS in 21 games and forced his way into the lineup. Interim manager Chad Tracy described managing three catchers as “very tricky.” Pitching coach Andrew Bailey said Narváez and Connor Wong have helped Gasper in meetings.

“The best memories of my life came last year, my whole life changed,” Narváez said of his rookie season. “I wanted to be a Red Sox forever — I want to be a Red Sox forever, but like I said, this is a business.”