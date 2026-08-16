Red Sox Closer Aroldis Chapman Triggers 2027 Vesting Option vs. Pirates

Boston Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman cleared the 40-inning mark in their 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. That triggered a vesting option, which means Chapman is officially under contract for the 2027 season.

While the Red Sox could easily project that Chapman would pitch 40 innings this season, there’s now certainty with his contract. The 38-year-old will now earn a $13 million salary for the 2027 season.

This news is hardly surprising for the Red Sox, as the left-hander continues to remain one of baseball’s top closers. Chapman has a 1.99 ERA and 27 saves on the season, a big reason why Boston has surged back into the postseason race with a great July. After their win over the Pirates, they are 66-57.

It’s been a big year for Chapman. He broke the MLB record for strikeouts by a relief pitcher earlier this season, passing Hoyt Wilhelm. Every time he takes the mound, he just adds to that total.

It’s quite possible his strikeout total may never be matched by another reliever.

What Aroldis Chapman’s Option Vesting Means for the Red Sox

The biggest thing that Aroldis Chapman’s contract vesting means is that they don’t have to shop for a closer next offseason. They can build their bullpen knowing the ninth inning is already accounted for.

At $13 million, that is a bargain for an All-Star closer. The Red Sox can focus their resources on strengthening their lineup or their bullpen for next season.

His salary could increase by $1 million if he’s named the Baseball Writers Association of America names him the Reliever of the Year or the Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year.

However, it seems likely that Chapman will win neither award. San Diego Padres flamethrower Mason Miller seems on track to be named Reliever of the Year. The AL Reliever of the Year could come down to Cade Smith of the Cleveland Guardians vs. Louis Varland of the Toronto Blue Jays.

In front of Chapman, the team will rely on right-hander Garrett Whitlock for some big innings. Erik Miller and Justin Slaten also figure to get some late-inning appearances for the club.

On paper, the Red Sox should remain one of the top pitching and defense teams in MLB next season. And that pitching staff will have an elite closer as their ninth-inning stopper.