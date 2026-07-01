Red Sox Make Willson Contreras Decision After Nationals Game Incident

Willson Contreras is back in the Boston Red Sox lineup, but MLB is now digging into more than just his helmet toss. The league’s review of Tuesday night’s Fenway Park brawl has expanded to his Instagram activity, according to a report Wednesday morning.

With Contreras already facing a likely suspension for charging the mound, the added scrutiny of his social media conduct raises the question of just how far MLB is willing to go — and how much time he could lose.

Boston Red Sox Record: 37-47 SP: Payton Tolle (LHP) | 4-5 | 2.78 ERA # Player Pos AVG SLG 1 Anthony Seigler 2B .350 .550 2 Ceddanne Rafaela CF .279 .431 3 Wilyer Abreu RF .268 .433 4 Willson Contreras 1B .280 .529 5 Romy Gonzalez DH .143 .143 6 Caleb Durbin 3B .232 .392 7 Nate Eaton LF .200 .450 8 Andruw Monasterio SS .217 .364 9 Connor Wong C .280 .398

Contreras Instagram Comments Under MLB Review

MLB’s investigation covers the full scope of Tuesday’s incident, not just what happened on the field, according to Red Sox insider Chris Cotillo. Cotillo wrote Wednesday that the league “will look into not just the on-field scuffle but also if Willson Contreras violated any social media policies with his Instagram back and forth,” adding it’s within the league’s authority to discipline for that behavior.

The Instagram exchange stemmed from a fan’s comment beneath video of the brawl, mocking Contreras following his ejection and questioning his toughness. Contreras did not let it go, inviting the fan to “come meet me at Fenway,” according to Yahoo Sports’ Kyle Koster. The comment has since been deleted, but league officials have the authority to discipline players for off-field conduct in addition to what happens between the lines.

Tuesday’s incident was sparked when Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli yelled “Sit down, boy!” at Contreras after striking out the Red Sox veteran. Asked whether Cavalli’s remark was also part of the probe, Cotillo confirmed, “They’ll look at everything involved.”

That response suggests MLB isn’t limiting its review to Contreras alone, even as the first baseman draws most of the early attention.

Washington Nationals Record: 44-43 SP: Andrew Alvarez (LHP) | 1-1 | 3.44 ERA # Player Pos AVG SLG 1 James Wood LF .263 .513 2 Curtis Mead 3B .223 .460 3 Andrés Chaparro 1B .156 .222 4 Dylan Crews RF .225 .366 5 Daylen Lile DH .251 .396 6 Jacob Young CF .220 .365 7 Jorbit Vivas 2B .258 .361 8 Nasim Nuñez SS .232 .274 9 Drew Millas C .186 .271

Willson Contreras Returns to Red Sox Lineup

Contreras became the first player in Red Sox history to be ejected in consecutive games, tossed Monday for allegedly mocking an umpire, then again Tuesday after charging Cavalli and throwing his helmet, according to MassLive. Cavalli had yelled “sit down, boy” toward Contreras after striking him out in the fourth inning.

“I just told him to sit down,” Cavalli said afterward, adding he didn’t think the moment was “a big deal.” Contreras saw it differently, telling reporters, “He was instigating and I snapped.”

Interim Manager Chad Tracy, who was also ejected for arguing that Cavalli deserved the same fate, said the pitcher’s word choice played a role in the chaos, calling it “an interesting choice of words” given the moment. Both benches emptied, and Contreras threw his helmet in Cavalli’s direction before order was restored.

No fines or suspensions had been announced publicly as of midday Wednesday. Contreras started at first base and batted cleanup against the Washington Nationals, a sign that team discipline may not be forthcoming, though MLB discipline may be on the way. Contreras also said he tried to apologize to Cavalli in the moment, though the pitcher maintains he never heard an apology.

Tuesday marked the fifth benches-clearing incident involving Contreras this season, according to MassLive, though none carried the intensity of this week’s confrontation. He remains Boston’s most productive hitter, leading the club in homers, RBIs and slugging percentage, and has emerged as a clubhouse leader during a stretch when the Red Sox have hinted at a possible second-half playoff push.

How MLB weighs the Instagram exchange against the on-field brawl will determine how long Contreras sits.