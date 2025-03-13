Red Sox Could Add Former All-Star to Closer Mix

The Boston Red Sox entered spring training with its closer position seemingly secured.

Despite letting its leader in saves from 2024, Kenley Jansen, leave via free agency, Boston signed a pair of former All-Stars and boasted one returning up-and-comer who showed the makeup of a closer. Surely the role would be filled sufficiently.

But with questions lingering around the trio of Liam Hendriks, Aroldis Chapman and Justin Slaten, the Red Sox could look for further relief insurance. Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report believes the team will sign former New York Yankees All-Star David Robertson.

Robertson, who will turn 40 on April 9, has been an effective reliever for a long time, appearing in 58-plus games in 12 of his 16 seasons, including each of the last three, when he played for five different teams. Robertson has been linked to several teams as opening day nears. He has 196 holds in his career, with 34 last season for Texas, and 177 saves, most recently 18 in 2023 for the Mets and Marlins.

While Robertson dealt with injuries from 2019 to 2021, he appears to have rebounded, averaging more than a strikeout per inning over the last three seasons while posting ERAs of 2.40, 3.03 and 3.00. The Red Sox could breathe a little easier adding Robertson to the 9th-inning mix.

Liam Hendriks Penciled In as Closer Despite Not Pitching Since June 2023

Boston hoped that Hendriks would be fully recovered from Tommy John surgery in June 2023. The Red Sox signed the 36-year-old to a 2-year deal prior to the 2024 knowing he would potentially miss the whole season, but they were confident he could rediscover his All-Star form. However, in four innings spread over four spring training games, Hendriks has a 13.50 ERA and 2.75 WHIP, with just three strikeouts.

“The results haven’t been pretty,” he told MassLive, “and as a competitor, it’s been tough mentally with that.”

Hendriks said he has to remind himself to be patient, but he trusts his skills and is confident that he is making progress.

“I’m going to be doing the same thing I’m doing no matter what, whether there’s a competition or not. I’m not going to change the way I pitch or the way I put pressure on myself,” he said. “Obviously, I know that I’m not exactly putting my best foot forward. But look, at the end of the day, I have no doubt where I’m going to be by the end of the year. Whether that happens in the start, or whether it happens in the middle, wherever it needs to be. I just have to focus on making sure that I do the best thing by me and make sure I go out there every day and help the team win.”

Aroldis Chapman, Justin Slaten Lead Options Behind Hendriks

Behind Hendriks, Chapman hasn’t been used in the closer role full-time since 2021, but the 37-year-old has 335 career saves, including 14 last season for Pittsburgh. However, Chapman has struggled a bit in the spring as well, particularly with walks.

As for Slaten, who boasts a fastball in the high 90s, he did post a 2.93 ERA, with 58 strikeouts in 51.1 innings, but he enters just his second season and lacks the late-inning experience.

Still, Boston manager Alex Cora said he likes what he is seeing from his bullpen mix.

“From my end, it’s trending in the right direction,” he said. “We’ll see how it plays out.”