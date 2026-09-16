Red Sox Could Call Up Triple-A Speedster in Time for Postseason

As we get closer to the end of the regular season, the Boston Red Sox are preparing their postseason roster.

Former All-Star pitchers Garrett Crochet and Tanner Houck, as well as Ceddanne Rafaela, are nearing a return. However, a surprising call-up could be in the cards.

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy appeared on WEEI’s “Rich and Ken with Ted Johnson” and said that Triple-A speedster Braiden Ward could be called up before the postseason after a terrific season on the basepaths.

“I think that would be considered, for sure,” Tracy said.

Ward would have to be added to the 40-man roster and would be eligible for the postseason despite spending the entire year in Triple-A.

Who Is Boston Red Sox Prospect Braiden Ward?

Ward is not your typical call-up close to the end of the season. He would be brought up for one thing only: speed.

The 27-year-old left-handed-hitting outfielder has a Triple-A-leading 58 stolen bases. Boston would use Ward as a pinch runner and defensive replacement in late innings only. With a .712 OPS this season, he’s not being brought up to handle a bat.

The Colorado Rockies selected Ward in the 16th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Washington.

Ward spent four years in Colorado’s system before the Rockies traded him for reliever Brennan Bernardino in November of 2025.

He doesn’t flash any above-average power or bat-to-ball skills with a .266/.386/.376 slash line in his minor league career. However, his speed is off the charts, with 269 stolen bases in just 519 games. He also gets on base at a high rate by walking 38 times and being plunked 30 times this season.

Considering that Boston placed outfielder Eli White on the 10-day injured list, they are in dire need of a speedy outfielder with Rafaela’s return imminent.

More On Importance of Pinch Runners in Postseason

Pinch runners can be especially valuable in the postseason. When the game is on the line and one run can make the difference, pinch runners can manufacture runs by themselves.

Having speed on the basepaths in late innings would be incredibly valuable for this Red Sox team. Red Sox fans know this well from their 2004 postseason run that would break the “Curse of the Bambino”.

In Game 4 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees, trailing 3-0 in the series and 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning, a critical walk by Kevin Millar against legendary closer Mariano Rivera would lead to Dave Roberts coming into the game.

A subsequent stolen base by Roberts off Yankees catcher Jorge Posada would lead to the Red Sox tying the game and completing the comeback in the game and series, winning the World Series in the process. So, a pinch runner may have had the most important stolen base in Red Sox history.

If given the opportunity, Ward could etch himself into Red Sox history too as a pinch runner with his speed.

After all, postseason baseball can uncover unlikely heroes.