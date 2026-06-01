Red Sox Craig Breslow Has Disappointed World Series Champion GM: Report

The Boston Red Sox have gotten off to a poor start to the 2026 season.

While much of the blame fell on former manager Alex Cora, executive Craig Breslow is sharing a large part of it as well.

Breslow hasn’t had a lot to show in his first few years at the helm and is struggling to live up to the example former general manager Theo Epstein set earlier this century.

Epstein is a legend among executives, breaking two separate lengthy championship droughts with the Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs.

Epstein is now a part-owner and senior advisor for the Red Sox, and reportedly does not like the way Breslow is running things.

What Did Epstein Say About the Boston Red Sox?

According to Tim Healey of the Boston Globe, Epstein is disappointed in the way Breslow is running the ship, especially when it comes to the usage of analytics.

“Theo Epstein has been disappointed by the Red Sox’s intense analytical direction under Breslow,” Healey wrote. “A minority owner and adviser who led the franchise to two World Series titles as GM, Epstein has long been a mentor to Breslow, hiring him to the Cubs front office and helping him get the Sox job.”

Despite Epstein and Breslow’s long-standing relationship, it appears that Epstein wants Breslow not to use analytics nearly as much.

Healey also cited a former Red Sox evaluator who worked under Epstein.

“Theo was an all-forms-of-information guy,” the evaluator told Healey. “He didn’t just live on Carmine (Boston’s internal data system at the time). He listened to people.”

Being able to listen to the rest of your front office, including those below you, is an important part of the job. It appears that Breslow has forgotten that.

Often labeled as the “smartest man in baseball”, we know Breslow uses analytics a ton. But is he using them too much in his decision-making?

More on Epstein and Breslow

Epstein is a three-time World Series champion as an executive, winning championships in 2004 and 2007 with Boston.

While breaking Chicago’s 108-year drought in 2016 is what he may be most known for, his efforts are remembered in Boston.

Epstein wasn’t the biggest proponent of analytics when he was general manager. And it worked.

However, people must acknowledge that this is a different game of baseball. Analytics are a bigger part of the game than ever before.

But does Breslow use them too much?

It’s quite possible.

The Red Sox have made many trades in recent years, fully based on analytics, that have turned out to be bad. Breslow has had a hand in all of them, and so has Epstein to a certain extent.

Breslow and Epstein’s relationship has spanned many years. Epstein helped Breslow get his start after his long playing career and has been a mentor.

While it’s unlikely that their relationship has strained, Epstein is nonetheless disappointed in his pupil.

The Red Sox’s poor start is unexpected to many, considering their playoff aspirations.

The coming months will be the most important in Breslow’s Red Sox tenure. As he navigates a thin line between buying and selling at the Trade Deadline, Breslow’s job could very well be on the line.

Especially if he no longer has Epstein’s full support.