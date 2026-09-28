Red Sox Make Curtis Mead Decision Ahead of Yankees Series

The Boston Red Sox open the Wild Card Series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. When they finalize the roster, Curtis Mead will not be on it.

The Red Sox confirmed Sunday that Mead is not traveling to New York. Garrett Crochet was the only player from the team’s stay-ready camp in Fort Myers joining the club for the trip north. Mead and Johan Oviedo are staying behind.

Manager Chad Tracy said the Red Sox still have players in Fort Myers preparing in case the team advances, but for New York, Mead’s window has closed.

The Timeline Ran Out

Last week, the Red Sox had not ruled out Mead for the first round. He took batting practice off a pitching machine and traveled to Fort Myers to ramp up his workouts, including the possibility of facing live pitching from Crochet.

The wrist fracture never allowed him to get there in time. Mead has not played in a game since late July. Going from no game action in two months to a postseason roster against the Yankees was always an aggressive target. In the end, the hand did not cooperate on a schedule that demanded it.

Tracy had said last week that the deadline might be too soon. It was.

What the Red Sox Are Missing

Mead arrived from the Washington Nationals on July 26 in a deal that sent left-hander Connelly Early to Washington. The Red Sox gave up a young arm to get a bat they believed could strengthen the lineup down the stretch.

Before the trade, Mead was producing at a high level. He posted a .851 OPS with 17 home runs through 87 games in Washington, ranking among the top right-handed hitters in the American League in slugging and OPS. His July was even better, with a .367/.465/.650 slash line across 16 games.

The wrist fracture erased all of it. Mead went on the injured list three days after arriving and has not played since.

The timing stings given where the Red Sox lineup stands. Willson Contreras played Sunday for the first time in 10 days and managed only two plate appearances before exiting. Mickey Gasper is likely done for the year with a biceps injury. Mead’s right-handed power bat is exactly what the lineup could use. Instead, it stays in Florida.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Curtis Mead has spent almost all of his time in Boston on the injured list. He will not be part of the series in New York.

The Red Sox believe in the talent. The wrist fracture stole the opportunity to show it this year. If Boston advances past the first round, Mead could re-enter the conversation for later rounds. For Tuesday, the door is shut.

The lineup will have to find its answers without the bat the Red Sox traded for in July.