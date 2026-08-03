Red Sox Trade Pitch Brings Former Ace Nathan Eovaldi Back to Boston

A proposed Red Sox trade would bring Nathan Eovaldi back to Boston, reuniting the club with the former World Series-winning right-hander ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The suggested move addresses one of the team’s needs after trading away starter Connelly Early, while rekindling memories of Eovaldi’s postseason success in Boston.

The proposal hinges on whether the Red Sox are willing to pay the price for a reunion that could reshape its playoff outlook, and whether Eovaldi would waive his full no-trade clause to move back to Boston where he won a World Series in 2018, and reached the American League Championship Series in 2021.

On Monday morning, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the Rangers are informing teams none of their players are off-limits at the trade deadline, with Eovaldi drawing outside interest.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi separately reported that Texas has held trade talks involving Eovaldi, though two barriers complicate any deal, namely, his full no-trade clause and the roughly $24 million he’s still owed for next season.

Nathan Eovaldi’s Contract Structure

Eovaldi signed his three-year, $75 million deal with Texas in December 2024. His base salaries under the deal are $22.1 million in 2025, $29 million in 2026, and $24 million next season.

A 2027 lockout would complicate matters further. Players forfeit regular-season salaries for canceled games, though signing bonuses and deferred money remain due. A lockout could save Boston the full $24 million the team would owe Eovaldi in 2027 base salary at age 37.

For the rest of 2026, Boston would assume the pro-rated portion of Eovaldi’s $29 million salary from the trade date forward. Texas may need to eat a chunk of that sum to make any deal work, on top of Eovaldi’s full no-trade clause requiring his sign-off.

Eovaldi’s Fit With a Red Sox Rotation Push

Boston’s historic July run with a 21-4 record last month has the Red Sox firmly in the playoff picture. A 28-6 stretch since June 25 has them holding the second AL Wild Card spot with a four-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians.

Eovaldi won two World Series rings, in 2018 with Boston and again in 2023 with Texas. Rookies Payton Tolle and Jake Bennett require managed workloads down the stretch, and Garrett Crochet remains sidelined with a shoulder injury, creating a possible gap in the starting rotation that would need to be filled down the stretch.

Eovaldi’s 2026 line, a 10-9 record with a 4.31 ERA through early August, is solid if not spectacular. His 2025 season was sharper, posting an 11-3 mark and 1.73 ERA in 130 innings before a late shoulder injury ended it early. Career injury concerns include Tommy John surgery, multiple shoulder issues, and a 2025 sports hernia procedure.

With Boston from 2018 to 2022, Eovaldi went 26-18 with a 4.05 ERA across 84 starts. His 2021 All-Star season—11 wins, a 3.75 ERA, 195 strikeouts in 182.1 innings—remains the high-water mark of that stretch.

Eovaldi’s age and one remaining guaranteed year mean Boston would not surrender premium prospects to obtain him. Top prospects Franklin Arias and Anthony Eyanson would likely stay off the table. A realistic package centers on mid-tier arms or position players from the 10-20 range of Boston’s system, combined with Texas absorbing salary.

Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has prioritized offense after Curtis Mead’s wrist fracture, with names like Zach Neto in play at shortstop and Adley Rutschman at catcher. But adding rotation depth hedges against further attrition. It wouldn’t be a blockbuster but for a club chasing October, Eovaldi’s experience could matter when the games reach the win-or-go-home level.