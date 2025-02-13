Red Sox Fans Reminded of Alex Bregman’s Historic Numbers at Fenway Park

Following months of negotiations and rumors, the Boston Red Sox finally landed the most coveted free agent left on the market on Wednesday, reportedly agreeing to a three-year, $120 million deal with star third baseman Alex Bregman.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan, among others, reported on Wednesday night that “the expectation” is that the longtime member of the Houston Astros will shift to second base this season, allowing three-time All-Star Rafael Devers to remain at the hot corner.

Bregman had a down 2024 campaign by his lofty standards with just a .260/.315/.453 slash line and 75 RBI, though his 26 home runs were his most since 2019 and he earned his first career Gold Glove award.

Now, with the two-time All-Star set to play half of his games this season at Fenway Park, Red Sox Nation has been reminded of just how dominant Bregman has been at “America’s Most Beloved Ballpark.”

Bregman is Among All-Time Leaders at Fenway Park in Multiple Hitting Categories

Per StatMuse, Bregman has a .375/.490/.750 triple slash and 1.240 OPS at Fenway Park while recording seven home runs, 15 RBI and 24 runs scored across 21 games. Bregman’s 30 hits in 80 at-bats at his new home include nine doubles too, with 16 walks and 17 strikeouts in 98 plate appearances.

As noted by J.P. Long, the 30-year-old’s numbers in Beantown put him in historic company.

Long posted on social media on Thursday morning that Bregman’s OPS is the highest in Fenway Park history for players with at least 75 plate appearances, edging Hall of Famer Frank Robinson (1.188).

The 2019 AL MVP runner-up’s .490 on-base percentage is second only to Red Sox Hall of Fame legend Ted Williams (.496) and his .750 slugging percentage trails only former three-time All-Star corner infielder/outfielder Dave Kingman (.816). Bregman was especially lethal in Boston last season, going 7-for-12 with two home runs, four RBI, two doubles and six runs scored during Houston’s three-game sweep of the Red Sox from Aug. 9-11.

Bregman’s Already Made a Huge Impact on Red Sox Odds

It’s been less than 24 hours since the Bregman news was reported and oddsmakers are already jumping on the Red Sox bandwagon.

As of Thursday afternoon, FanGraphs gave Boston a 21% chance of winning the AL East, which is second behind the defending division and pennant-winning New York Yankees (39.3%). More importantly, however, with Bregman now in tow, FanGraphs gives the Red Sox a 53.8% of making the playoffs.

Bregman not only brings power, defense and a history of mashing at Fenway Park, but plenty of postseason experience as well.

The 2015 second overall draft pick helped the Astros win championships in 2017 and 2022, and he has 19 home runs and 54 RBI across 99 career playoff games.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, have missed the playoffs three straight seasons and in five of the last six years since their 2018 World Series title.