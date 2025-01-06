Red Sox ‘Clear Front-Runners’ to Sign $65.6 Million Free Agent Closer: Report

The Boston Red Sox have gone a long way toward upgrading their starting rotation this offseason, trading for former Chicago White Sox lefty ace Garrett Crochet, and signing two-time World Series winner Walker Buehler from the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent. Boston chief of baseball operations Craig Breslow has added to the bullpen as well, especially with the additions of flamethrower Aroldis Chapman as well as another lefty, free agent Justin Wilson from the Cincinatti Reds.

But there is one spot that Breslow and the Red Sox have yet to fill on the pitching staff — the closer’s position.

Red Sox Have No Set Closer So Far

Chapman has done the job in the past. Early in his 15-year career he reeled off back-to-back 38 save seasons for the Reds. As recently as 2021 he notched 30 while pitching for the New York Yankees. But with 393 career walks, more than one allowed for every two innings he has ever pitched, the 36-year-old Cuban has been considered too erratic with his control to be counted on in save situations.

The Red Sox also have Justin Slaten who as a 26-year-old rookie in 2024 was generally used in a set-up role for now-departed Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen. Finally, they have Liam Hendriks on the roster. The 36-year-old Australian saved a league-leading 38 games for the Chicago White Sox in 2021 and 37 the following year. But Hendriks has battled arm woes ever since and spent 2024 in an attempt to recover from Tommy John surgery that ended in September due to another injury, this time to his forearm.

All of that adds up to the fact that the Red Sox and Breslow remain in the market for a proven closer, and according to a report Monday by former Reds and Washington Nationals general manager Jim Bowden, that closer is likely to be 30-year-old eight-year veteran Tanner Scott, who recorded 22 saves last season between the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres.

‘Clear Front-Runners ‘ For Top Closer on the Market

“The most-impactful closer on the market has yet to sign and teams are lining up for him but waiting for the asking price to drop. The Red Sox are the clear front-runners for Scott,” Bowden wrote in a piece for The Athletic. “Red Sox manager Alex Cora prefers a single closer and Scott is the best one available.”

Scott earned $5.7 million last season on a one-year contract with the Marlins, who dealt him to San Diego at the trading deadline. But the sports business site Spotrac sets his potential market value significantly higher — $65.6 million over a four-contract.

The Red Sox received consistently solid performance in the closer role from Jansen in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, converting on 56 of 64 save opportunities in that span. But though Scott’s save total of 22 was lower than Jansen’s last season, he outperformed the future Hall of Famer in several important categories.

Scott’s ERA of 1.75 was almost twice as low as Jansen’s 3.29, and he was also more durable. Scott turned in 72 innings in 72 games compared to 54 2/3 innings in 54 games for Jansen. Scott’s strikeout percentage was 28.6, a tick better than Jansen’s 28.4. Scott, who was taken in the sixth round of the 2014 draft by the Baltimore Orioles, also earned his first All-Star selection in the 2024 season.