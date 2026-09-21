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Red Sox Get Garrett Crochet News After Clinching Playoff Berth

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Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet stretches his shoulder before a game amid his recovery from shoulder inflammation and return progression.
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Garrett Crochet warms up before a Boston Red Sox game. The All-Star left-hander continues progressing through his return timeline from shoulder inflammation.

The Boston Red Sox are in the playoffs for the second straight year. The clinch became official Sunday when the Braves beat the Astros, guaranteeing Boston a spot in the Wild Card Series starting on September 29.

The roster is not yet complete. Several key arms are still working their way back from injuries, and the next six games at Fenway Park will determine how the pitching staff looks when October arrives.

One of the biggest names on that list took a step forward this week.

Tracy Provides Update on Crochet

Garrett Crochet is closing in on a significant milestone in his comeback. Interim manager Chad Tracy said the plan is for Crochet to throw a live bullpen session against hitters early next week, with Tuesday as the hopeful target.

“Maybe early next week, a potential IBP dependent on how he feels over the next couple days,” Tracy said. “Maybe early next week we’ll be able to face some hitters. But yeah, tentative.”

Crochet’s ramp-up has been deliberate at every stage, and the Red Sox are not going to rush the left-hander into a situation he is not ready for.

Facing live hitters would represent the most significant test of Crochet’s rehab to this point. He threw 30 pitches over two simulated innings earlier this month, and Tracy said at the time that everything went well. A live session against hitters is the next level up.

Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet.
GettyRed Sox get Garrett Crochet update.

What Crochet Would Mean for October

Crochet’s potential availability changes the shape of Boston’s postseason pitching plans.

The rotation is lining up with Payton Tolle, Sonny Gray, and Ranger Suarez as the likely starters for the Wild Card Series. Tolle has posted a 2.44 ERA across his last eight starts. Gray has been one of the best starters in the American League this season, carrying a 2.76 ERA.

Adding Crochet would give Tracy another weapon to deploy, albeit from the bullpen.

Tyron Guerrero returned from the injured list Sunday and looked sharp. Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Whitlock, and Erik Miller round out a late-inning group that has carried the pitching staff down the stretch. Tanner Houck continues to progress through minor league rehab and remains a potential option.

BOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 14: Pitcher Garrett Crochet #35 of the Boston Red Sox is congratulated in the dugout after the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on September 14, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Red Sox

Garrett Crochet is not back yet. The live bullpen is tentative. The timeline is still dependent on how his body responds day to day.

The Red Sox have been patient with this process, and that patience could pay off at exactly the right time.

Tuesday will tell the story. If Crochet gets through a live session clean, Boston’s pitching picture for the postseason gets significantly deeper.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Red Sox Get Garrett Crochet News After Clinching Playoff Berth

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