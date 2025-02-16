Red Sox Get Bad News on $315.5 Million, 200 Homer Star as Spring Training Begins

Though they finished at 81-81, missing the playoffs and failing to get above the .500 mark for the third consecutive season, the Boston Red Sox managed to create one of MLB’s better offensive outputs in 2024. Paced by breakout star Jarren Duran who led the team in WAR with 8.7 while topping the American league in both doubles (48) and triples (14), the Boston hitters produced 751 runs.

That was good enough for fourth in the American League and ninth overall of the 30 teams in Major League Baseball. In 2025, with the addition of free agent signing Alex Bregman and the return to health of fourth-year first baseman Triston Casas who missed 99 games last year, the Red Sox are expected to see their offense get even more productive.

Questions Surround $315.5 Million Star Rafael Devers

The Red Sox also need more from All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers, who entering the second season of a 10-year, $313.5 million contract extension is set up as the centerpiece of the Boston lineup. Devers struggled through a nagging left shoulder injury last season, adding an injury to his right shoulder in late July. He compiled a batting average of just .205 in his final 42 games before landing on the injured list due to the shoulder injuries on September 21, ending his season.

Devers has belted 200 home runs in his eight Red Sox seasons since debuting in 2017 at the tender age of 20, but he hit only five of his 28 in 2024 after the All-Star break. His second-half OPS of just .727 was a precipitous drop from the .965 he posted prior to the All-Star break.

Devers avoided surgery on either the shoulder after an MRI exam showed inflammation in the shoulder but no structural damage.

Devers at that time was expected to be fully ready to go at the start of 2025 Spring Training, but on Sunday manager Alex Cora delivered bad news about Devers. The slugger is, in fact, not fully ready. He has yet to begin throwing due to persistent discomfort in his shoulder, though he has been taking ground balls. Cora also said that Devers’ swing at the plate has so far looked good.

Whether Devers, will be ready for Opening Day remains an open question.

Devers May be Destined for DH Role

With the addition of Bregman, who won the American League Gold Glove at third base in 2024, Devers has also been plunged into a controversy over whether he should continue to play in the field or take up the designated hitter’s job full-time.

Cora insisted that Devers is taking the uncertainty in stride despite having made 942 starts at third base for the Red Sox since his debut.

“He’s happy we have Alex,” Cora said, before kicking the can down the road to Devers himself. “He’ll talk to you guys (i.e. the media) tomorrow, be honest with you guys and go from there.”

Devers has been frequenting the Red Sox training facility in Fort Myers, Florida, for several weeks and made his official arrival before other position players. He was on hand there Sunday, but he skipped Bregman’s introductory press conference, according to a report by Red Sox beat reporter Chris Cotillo of MassLive. As Cora indicated, Devers is scheduled to hold his first media session of the season on Monday — but the injured slugger has not spoken publicly since the end of last season.