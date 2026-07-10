Red Sox Get Bad News With Latest Corey Seager Trade Rumor

The Boston Red Sox are surging back into the playoff race in the American League, but could face a difficult prospect in adding a veteran infielder for the home stretch of the season.

The Red Sox have been named as a candidate to land Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, who has been seen as a hot trade-deadline target. But a new report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon highlights the challenges the Red Sox — or any other suitor — would face in pulling off the trade.

The report noted that the Rangers ultimately aim to keep Seager, and would only entertain a trade if the season starts to go off the rails.

“When it comes to the possibility of the Texas Rangers trading shortstop Corey Seager, the deadline represents something of a last call,” the report noted. “The Rangers don’t want to part with Seager, mind you. They want to get him healthy and make a legitimate run at the postseason. But if they sputter over the next three-plus weeks, the idea of moving Seager will at least warrant internal discussion.”

The report added that Seager’s contract would allow him to block trades to eight teams, but it could be challenging for the Rangers to move him even to teams beyond that list.

“He has made six trips to the injured list in the past two seasons, including twice this campaign for lower back inflammation,” the report noted. “He is also owed the balance of his $31 million salary for 2026, plus $155 million over the next five years.”

The Red Sox have shown interest in Seager before this season, but the report from The Athletic noted that the Rangers stressed that they had a high asking price.

“A number of clubs, including the Boston Red Sox, asked the Rangers about Seager last offseason, sources with knowledge of the conversations said,” the report noted. “The curiosity of those teams grew after the Rangers traded second baseman Marcus Semien, their other major signing prior to the 2021-22 lockout. The Rangers’ response on Seager was clear: We would need to be overwhelmed.”