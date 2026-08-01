Red Sox Have Mutual Interest in Blue Jays All-Star Slugger

The Boston Red Sox have vaulted themselves from sellers to buyers this deadline.

They’ve already acquired infielder Curtis Mead, who went down with a broken wrist soon after.

However, more immediate reinforcements could be on the way for Boston.

While the Red Sox are linked more to infield help, a familiar foe could be making his way to Boston.

According to Julian McWilliams of CBS Sports, there is mutual interest between the Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays four-time All-Star outfielder and designated hitter George Springer.

While he’s having a bit of a down year for his standards, Springer could be an under-the-radar addition for Boston.

What Would George Springer Bring to the Red Sox?

Not only do the Red Sox want Springer, but Springer wants to play there as well. The three-time Silver Slugger would reportedly not block a trade to Boston, despite having a no-trade clause.

“One destination that interests Springer, according to a source familiar with his thinking, is Boston,” McWilliams wrote on Friday.

“The Red Sox have interest, but only under the right circumstances,” McWilliams noted.

Springer is in his age-37 season and played for the Houston Astros from 2014-2020 (2017 World Series champion and MVP) before signing with Toronto in 2021.

Springer has dominated in his career at Fenway Park. In 51 games, he’s slashing .323/.400/.540 with 10 home runs.

However, Springer has had a down year in 2026, slashing just .235/.319/.402 with 12 home runs. His advanced stats went from elite last year to below average this year. While he can play all three outfield positions, he has mostly been a designated hitter for Toronto.

This would be a rental for Boston as Springer ends his six-year, $150 million contract with Toronto.

Houston drafted Springer with the 11th overall selection in the 2011 MLB Draft from the University of Connecticut.

He has slashed .265/.351/.474 in his 13-year career with 305 home runs and 42.4 bWAR.

How Would Springer Fit on the Team?

Springer, if traded to Boston, would be a major boost for this Red Sox lineup, despite his struggles this year. His history in Fenway might lead to a mid-season resurgence for him.

Springer would likely slot in immediately at designated hitter, leading to Masataka Yoshida moving to the outfield. In 75 games, Yoshida is slashing .264/.340/.377 with four home runs.

It’s possible the Red Sox could platoon Springer and Yoshida since the latter has just 28 plate appearances against left-handers this season and Springer has an OPS south of .700 against right-handers in 2026.

While it would be weird to see Springer platooning, that may be where he’s at in his career.

Even though the Red Sox have Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela and Willson Contreras to hit against lefties, they could always use another bat.

Romy Gonzalez is the current primary designated hitter against left-handers, but is slashing .185/.264/.308 with one home run after hitting .305 in 2025. He is batting just .171 against left-handers in 2026.

Springer would be an immediate upgrade over Yoshida and Gonzalez, and could be a key piece of this Red Sox team that has surged into the playoff conversation. With Springer’s extensive playoff experience, why not pull the trigger on acquiring him?