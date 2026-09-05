Red Sox Hitter Makes History Not Seen Since 2010

The Boston Red Sox managed only five hits against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night at Camden Yards. They stranded 10 runners and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Boston still escaped with a 1-0 victory.

Ranger Suarez supplied seven scoreless innings before Garrett Whitlock and Aroldis Chapman finished the shutout. The result improved the Red Sox to 77-65 and gave them an American League-leading 15 shutouts this season.

The entire margin came from one first-inning swing. The hitter responsible also collected two of Boston’s five hits, continuing a stretch that now compares favorably with anything a Red Sox hitter has produced over 16 games since 2010.

Hitter’s Run Reaches Historic Territory

Mickey Gasper stepped in against Shane Baz and drove the first pitch he saw over the right-field wall. His solo home run proved to be the only extra-base hit of the game.

It was Gasper’s eighth home run in 16 games, extending a surge that has transformed him from a depth option into one of Boston’s most productive hitters.

According to a graphic shared by BaseballWRLD, Gasper recorded a 1.541 OPS during that 16-game period. The account identified it as the highest OPS by a Red Sox hitter over any 16-game span since 2010.

The comparison placed Gasper’s run ahead of notable stretches from David Ortiz, Mookie Betts and several other accomplished Boston hitters.

Gasper Has Forced His Way Into Boston’s Plans

Injuries elsewhere on the roster created additional playing time, particularly after Willson Contreras landed on the injured list with a hamstring issue. Gasper’s ability to contribute at first base and catcher has given Tracy more flexibility, but his bat has become the primary reason to keep him in the lineup.

The recent production has not depended entirely on home runs. Beginning Aug. 17, Gasper drew 11 walks while striking out only six times and driving in 15 runs over 16 games.

That combination matters. Pitchers have not been able to remove his power simply by working outside the strike zone because Gasper has shown enough patience to accept walks and wait for better pitches.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Gasper entered August as organizational depth.

He enters the heart of September with eight home runs over 16 games and an OPS mark that is Boston’s best across such a span since 2010.

The historic pace will eventually cool. That is not the standard he needs to meet.

Gasper has already made himself impossible to ignore.