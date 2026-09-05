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Red Sox Get Notable Update on Injured Pitcher Amid Orioles Series

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Interim Manager Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox, right, talks with First Base Coach Jose David Flores
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The Red Sox announced news involving All-Star pitcher Tanner Houck before their upcoming series against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Boston Red Sox secured a 1-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night at Camden Yards. Ranger Suarez worked seven scoreless innings before the bullpen completed Boston’s 15th shutout of the season.

Aroldis Chapman closed the door for another save, helping the Red Sox improve to 77-65.

Boston will need to maintain a strong level of pitching to hold its position. Tanner Houck is preparing to begin a rehab assignment, while Garrett Crochet returned to the mound for a bullpen session Friday. Another pitcher quietly moved closer to joining them.

Tracy Provides Update on Oviedo

Johan Oviedo threw a bullpen session Friday as he continued working back from the right flexor strain that has kept him out for an extended period. He is scheduled to return to the mound for another side session Tuesday.

If Oviedo’s arm responds well, Boston could send him on a rehab assignment toward the end of next week, according to Alex Speier.

Chad Tracy included Oviedo when discussing the progress Boston’s injured pitchers made Friday.

“All those guys threw and are trending well,” Tracy said.

Johan Oviedo going from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Boston Red Sox
GettyJohan Oviedo is closing in on a return for the Boston Red Sox.

Boston Needs More Pitching Options

The Red Sox have spent much of the past month trying to cover injuries across their pitching staff.

Justin Slaten has encountered difficulty progressing from elbow inflammation. Tyron Guerrero recently landed on the injured list with a shoulder issue. Those absences have increased the strain on Chapman, Garrett Whitlock and the remaining healthy relievers.

Oviedo would not need to return as a finished product to help. Even a limited role could give Tracy another way to navigate games without repeatedly leaning on the same arms.

Houck is closer to testing himself in game action. Crochet only just resumed throwing from a mound. Oviedo now has his own potential path back.

Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 19: Garrett Crochet #35 of the Boston Red Sox pitches in the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on September 19, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Red Sox

Oviedo has spent the entire season working outside the spotlight. His comeback remains conditional, and Tuesday represents another test rather than a finish line.

Still, the possibility of beginning a rehab assignment next week changes the outlook.

Boston does not need Oviedo to rescue its pitching staff. It needs every healthy option it can find.

One more is getting closer.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Red Sox Get Notable Update on Injured Pitcher Amid Orioles Series

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