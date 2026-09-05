Red Sox Get Notable Update on Injured Pitcher Amid Orioles Series

The Boston Red Sox secured a 1-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night at Camden Yards. Ranger Suarez worked seven scoreless innings before the bullpen completed Boston’s 15th shutout of the season.

Aroldis Chapman closed the door for another save, helping the Red Sox improve to 77-65.

Boston will need to maintain a strong level of pitching to hold its position. Tanner Houck is preparing to begin a rehab assignment, while Garrett Crochet returned to the mound for a bullpen session Friday. Another pitcher quietly moved closer to joining them.

Tracy Provides Update on Oviedo

Johan Oviedo threw a bullpen session Friday as he continued working back from the right flexor strain that has kept him out for an extended period. He is scheduled to return to the mound for another side session Tuesday.

If Oviedo’s arm responds well, Boston could send him on a rehab assignment toward the end of next week, according to Alex Speier.

Chad Tracy included Oviedo when discussing the progress Boston’s injured pitchers made Friday.

“All those guys threw and are trending well,” Tracy said.

Boston Needs More Pitching Options

The Red Sox have spent much of the past month trying to cover injuries across their pitching staff.

Justin Slaten has encountered difficulty progressing from elbow inflammation. Tyron Guerrero recently landed on the injured list with a shoulder issue. Those absences have increased the strain on Chapman, Garrett Whitlock and the remaining healthy relievers.

Oviedo would not need to return as a finished product to help. Even a limited role could give Tracy another way to navigate games without repeatedly leaning on the same arms.

Houck is closer to testing himself in game action. Crochet only just resumed throwing from a mound. Oviedo now has his own potential path back.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Oviedo has spent the entire season working outside the spotlight. His comeback remains conditional, and Tuesday represents another test rather than a finish line.

Still, the possibility of beginning a rehab assignment next week changes the outlook.

Boston does not need Oviedo to rescue its pitching staff. It needs every healthy option it can find.

One more is getting closer.