Red Sox Insider Reveals Potential Root Cause of Triston Casas’ Ice Cold Start

Triston Casas’ early-season struggles continued over the weekend against the White Sox, despite a dramatic walk-off single on Saturday. Over the four-game series, the Red Sox first baseman was dropped from fourth to seventh in the order, going 2-for-14 with a pair of RBIs, including the game-winner in extra innings. However, his overall performance at the plate remains one of the team’s struggling lineup’s major concerns.

Once viewed as a cornerstone piece, Casas has become increasingly polarizing among Red Sox fans and insiders alike. Through his first 21 games, he’s slashing just .167/.241/.250. His issues are particularly pronounced against right-handed pitchers, against whom he’s hitting a mere .103 with a .304 OPS in 75 plate appearances. He’s also been taken out of the lineup against left-handed starters.

Casas’ mechanical adjustments may be at the heart of the issue, according to Nick John of Talk Sox.com. After rib cartilage trouble derailed his 2024 season, he returned with subtle but significant changes to his batting stance.

He’s now standing slightly farther off the plate and widened the distance between his feet. His stance is also more open, and his hands are starting higher and tighter to his body. These tweaks may have helped protect against re-injury but seem to have thrown off his timing and pitch coverage, especially on the outer half.

“Naturally, because he’s chasing more,” writes John, “he’s not squaring up the ball as much when he does make contact, meaning his hard-hit numbers are also on a downward trend.”

The team isn’t panicking—yet. It’s still April, and Casas rebounded after a dreadful start in 2023. But with expectations higher in 2025 and a healthier, more competitive roster around him, patience isn’t infinite. Especially with other options seemingly emerging.

One to watch: Vaughn Grissom, the 6-foot-3 infielder acquired in the Chris Sale trade, has started getting reps at first base for Triple-A Worcester. Originally a middle infielder, Grissom offers better athleticism and a contact-heavy bat. If Casas’ production doesn’t pick up, the Red Sox may soon test whether Grissom can handle first—and give the lineup a much-needed jolt.