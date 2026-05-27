Red Sox Veteran Makes Strong Statement Amid Hot Streak: ‘Fighting for My Career’

Boston Red Sox infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa was considered a somewhat controversial signing in February when the team signed him to a one-year, $6 million deal.

He didn’t back it up to start the season.

However, in eight games since shortstop Trevor Story’s injury, Kiner-Falefa has been red-hot.

During that time, he has raised his OPS from .456 to .720 due to a remarkable stretch.

Kiner-Falefa is in his ninth season in the majors and continues to play hard as if he were a young player.

According to Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald, Kiner-Falefa is doing more than just that.

What Did Boston Red Sox Isiah Kiner-Falefa Say?

Kiner-Falefa, 31, still has a great mindset when it comes to his work ethic at the major league level.

He opened up about the uncertainty of playing a bench role and the added stress it brings.

“I’m fighting for my career, I’m fighting for my life, I’m scrapping for every at-bat I can get,” Kiner-Falefa said.

He understands he is no longer a young gun that gets plenty of playing time. In fact, with Boston, he gets practically no playing time despite a $6 million contract.