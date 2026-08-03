Red Sox Face Jacob deGrom Trade Prediction Hours Before Deadline

The Boston Red Sox could face an unexpected opportunity to improve their starting rotation with a former Cy Young winner.

The Texas Rangers went into the weekend teetering between buying and selling at Monday’s deadline, with The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reporting that it would all come down to the result of Sunday’s game.

“Beat the Houston Astros on Sunday, and perhaps the front office keeps the team intact, or even adds. Lose, and the Rangers could sell, perhaps even in a big way,” Rosenthal wrote in the hours before the Rangers lost the final game of the series.

The loss sent the Rangers into selling mode, with one insider predicting pitcher Jacob deGrom could be a target for the Boston Red Sox.

Red Sox Could Jump on Jacob deGrom Trade Decision

SI.com reporter Patrick McAvoy suggested on Monday that the Red Sox could make a last-minute bid to land deGrom.

“Boston is relying heavily on young guys, including Payton Tolle and Jake Bennett, who are in uncharted waters innings-wise at this point in their professional careers,” McAvoy wrote. “Both have been amazing, but have thrown a lot and there’s still a lot of time left in the season. So, going out and getting a veteran starter to add to the mix wouldn’t be the worst thing. If so, the club the Red Sox should have their eyes on right now is the Texas Rangers and specifically Jacob deGrom.”

It would not be easy for the Red Sox to land deGrom, who has a full no-trade clause.

Red Sox Busy With Other Trade Targets

The Red Sox aren’t waiting around for deGrom, taking an aggressive approach on the final day before the trade deadline. MLB insider Mark Feinsand reported that the team was in the process of closing a deal for Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, with others reporting that the deal was done in principle and only the final details remaining.

“The Red Sox and Orioles are talking about Adley Rutschman, per sources, and there is a feeling that a deal could be completed at some point today,” Feinsand wrote in a post on X.