Red Sox Closer Kenley Jansen Responds to Trade Rumors

Stuck at a fork in the road with a 27-27 roster, the Boston Red Sox will be one of the most watched teams ahead of the July 29 MLB trade deadline.

Kenley Jansen is a name to watch.

The 36-year-old closer talked with reporters about playing through trade rumors ahead of a game with the Baltimore Orioles.

“I’ve got to stay professional here,” Jansen told MassLive.com on May 26. “I’ve got a great group of young guys around here. And I want to continue to (do) whatever can help and help them with my wisdom. I’m going to be here and do that and be that leader for them. Like I said, I think it’s a great thing going on here. Guys are young and this team’s going to be good very soon here. And it’s a part of the business.”

Jansen’s at peace with whatever becomes of his time with the Red Sox.

“So if that’s what they’re thinking, I can’t think about that,” Jansen coninued. “I’ve just gotta go out there and help Boston win ballgames today. Whatever happens, happens. So that’s where I’m staying at this moment. And be day by day. Be here. Be present, loving my teammates. Help them out with anything I need to help them out with. And we go out there and win ballgames.”

Boston’s closer was only prompted to respond because of recent reports regarding his future with the club.

Bob Nightengale reported on May 26 that the Red Sox plans to shop the closer around the league with hopes of trading him.

“The Boston Red Sox plan to trade All-Star veteran closer Kenley Jansen by the trade deadline,” Nightengale wrote. “He’s earning $16 million this year and the Red Sox have no interest in bringing him back.”

Jansen has appeared in 18 games for Boston this season. He’s thrown 23 strikeouts in 17.2 innings, good for a 3.06 ERA.

Jansen Might Welcome Trade to Contender

In a live stream for Bleacher Report, insider Jon Heyman reported that Jansen may be open for a trade to a contender.

“Well, the Red Sox have a winning record right now but it doesn’t look like they are trying to win that division and I think he’d be happy to be traded at this point,” Heyman said on April 24. “I know that he went to Boston figuring it would be a team that would contend.”

He went on to list the Los Angeles Dodgers as a potential destination for the 15-year closer.

“Kenley Jansen is the one that comes to mind” Heyman said. “He was a long-time Dodger, started with the Dodgers, doesn’t seem really in place now with the Red Sox.”

Jansen hasn’t been lights out in 2024, but he’s one year removed from an All-Star selection, and played the first 12 years of his career in Los Angeles. World series hopefuls, a reunion with the Dodgers fits the bill for all parties.

A division rival is also reportedly on the hunt for bullpen help.

Orioles Could Look for Impact Closer at Deadline

After signing future Hall of Famer Craig Kimbrel to a one-year deal, Baltimore is back on the market, targeting pitching help.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic, in a trade deadline mailbag, predicts that the Orioles will prioritize a bullpen trade.

“I think the Orioles need an impact closer like Mason Miller or Ryan Helsley of the Cardinals,” Bowden wrote on May 23. “They could use two more set-up relievers as well.”

Kimbrel’s been solid, especially in the month of May. But his struggles in April give Mike Elias and the Baltimore front office enough pause to test the market.

He’s 4-1 on the year, and has thrown 29 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched, good for a 3.15 ERA.

Could the Orioles take an interest in Jansen? Provided the Red Sox meet Baltimore in the middle on the closer’s $16-million salary, there could be a deal to strike.