Red Sox Labeled as ‘Great Fit’ for 10-Year MLB Veteran

The Boston Red Sox have had a challenging season offensively in 2026. Boston has scored just 357 runs in 88 games, leading to their poor start to the season.

While things have started to turn around for the Red Sox lately (8-2 in their last 10 games), Boston has long been thought to be sellers at the deadline.

However, if they decide to add to their roster instead, ESPN’s Jeff Passan has an interesting name for the Red Sox’s offense.

San Francisco Giants veteran third baseman Matt Chapman was labeled as a “great fit” for Boston, according to Passan.

What Would Chapman Bring to the Red Sox?

The Athletics selected Chapman in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of California State University, Fullerton.

Chapman would make his major league debut with Oakland in 2017, smashing 14 home runs in 84 games. Over the next two seasons, he would be an AL MVP candidate, smashing 60 home runs, posting a 14.7 bWAR, and delivering Platinum Glove defense.

Chapman would spend two more seasons with the A’s, winning another Gold Glove. Then, the team traded him to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for prospects.

With Toronto, Chapman would win his fourth Gold Glove, and he would post a combined 8.0 bWAR in two seasons with the Blue Jays.

In 2024, Chapman would sign with the Giants and soon after sign a six-year, $151 million extension.

With San Francisco, his Gold Glove defense has continued, along with a powerful bat. However, it’s been a down 2026 for Chapman.

In 84 games, Chapman has slashed a poor .235/.324/.368 with just seven home runs. That home run total would be the lowest of his career, other than the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

However, Chapman is still playing Gold Glove defense at the hot corner with a +4 Outs Above Average (in the 89th percentile per Baseball Savant).

With his high price tag and poor offensive production this season, is it even worth considering bringing in Chapman?

Is This Trade Worth Considering for Craig Breslow?

The short answer is yes, according to Passan.

“Chapman has been an above-average offensive and defensive contributor for a full decade,” Passan wrote. “His bat speed is actually up a bit since the first year measured in 2023, but his in-game power metrics (barrel, sweet spot, squared up, etc.) are falling off a bit, which is why his homers and isolated power are down. That smells like a swing tweak (usually addressed in the winter, but sometimes during the season) could address that as the raw power is still there.”

The Red Sox offense needs a power-hitting third baseman. If Chapman can tap back into that power we’ve seen over the course of his career, this would be monumental.

Chapman’s defense alone can help win games. But with how bad the Red Sox infield has been offensively, there should be changes if Breslow decides to buy.

The Red Sox infield has been one of the worst in baseball outside of first baseman Willson Contreras. Trevor Story, Caleb Durbin, Marcelo Mayer and others have struggled this year when on the field.

If the Red Sox decide to buy at the deadline, look for them to make a big move for a power-hitting infielder like Chapman.