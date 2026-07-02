Red Sox Trade Rumors: Question Hanging Over Boston, Craig Breslow at Deadline

The MLB Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching, and the Boston Red Sox look like a prime candidate to be major sellers when the time comes. However, there is a major question hanging over the Red Sox. Should they let Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow run the Trade Deadline?

This comes shortly after the Los Angeles Angels fired general manager Perry Minasian and the New York Mets gave President of Baseball Operations a vote of confidence. Meanwhile, the Red Sox seem to have questions about Breslow’s future, but those questions remain unanswered with any finality. That’s why, as Buster Olney explained on Just Baseball, the team needs to decide if he’s the right person for the job at the Trade Deadline.

“There is so much speculation in Boston that Craig Breslow is in jeopardy of losing his job at the end of the year,” Olney said. “So the question is, will ownership let him do what he wants to do and give him the best shot to try to revitalize the 2026 Red Sox?”

Because of that question, Olney compared the Red Sox to the Mets’ situation. The longer things go on, the more of a question of trust hangs over Boston and Breslow.

“This is why it was good that Steve Cohen came out and let everybody know, ‘David Stearns is the guy.’ We have not heard that from John Henry about Craig Breslow,” Olney said.

Selling at the Trade Deadline Could be Bad for Boston Red Sox CBO Craig Breslow

The Boston Red Sox are now 37-48 on the season. That’s 14.0 games out in the AL East, and while the AL Wild Card race is open enough that it’s not impossible to get back in the race, it does seem unlikely.

In most cases, that would make the Red Sox obvious sellers. Despite that, CBO Craig Breslow has been hesitant to admit that, and has left the door open to a run that justifies making the Red Sox buyers.

“We’ll be realistic and do what is best for the organization,” Breslow said recently. “But I still think that we’re capable of playing better and stacking some wins together and hope that we can do that in the [coming days and weeks].”

From Breslow’s perspective, it comes down to the fact that he quickly fired manager Alex Cora and a large chunk of the coaching staff in April. The logic was that this team was a contender and needed a turnaround with a new voice. That turnaround hasn’t happened in the better than two months since then, though. Now, Breslow is on the hot seat.

If Breslow sells, it’s admitting that the season went bust for the Red Sox. Given the atmosphere around the team, it’s safe to assume a finger is going to be pointed directly at his roster construction for that failure.

Many Expect Breslow to Lose His Job

While the Boston Red Sox haven’t given Craig Breslow a major vote of confidence, they’ve also not made a move yet. Still, it seems like a matter of time, and Bleacher Report‘s Zachary D. Rymer predicted he won’t survive the season.

“Craig Breslow and David Stearns Won’t Survive the Season,” Rymer wrote.

“Breslow at least had a solid vision for the 2026 Red Sox, but their failure is as much due to his miscalculations as the team’s many injuries. His neglecting of the offense and his toxic connection to the clubhouse alone are grounds for dismissal.”

For now, at least, it looks like Rymer was wrong about Stearns surviving the season. However, he’s far from the only one concerned about the future for Breslow. In fact, it’s becoming a trend to predict a firing in Boston.