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Red Sox Make All-Time Baseball History With Playoff News

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Sonny Gray and Adley Rutschman celebrate a playoff berth for the Red Sox.
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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 20: Sonny Gray #54 of the Boston Red Sox and Adley Rutschman #31 of the Boston Red Sox celebrate clinching an AL wild card spot following a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mark Taylor/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox were down and out.

For the first two months of the MLB season, they were one of the worst teams in baseball. They appeared closer to the lowly Colorado Rockies than they did to the true contenders in the American League East Division.

With a week left in the regular season, though, the Red Sox have clinched a playoff spot.

It’s a remarkable turnaround that in many ways is historic.

Somehow, these Red Sox never stopped believing. They went on a 15-game winning streak, tying the mark for the longest in franchise history.

Since then, they’ve stayed hot enough to ensure they’ll be an AL Wild Card team.

The matchup for them will almost certainly be with the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Round, which will present its own challenges.

But first thing is first — you’ve got to get into the postseason to make noise. And the Red Sox officially clinched their spot on Sunday

Red Sox Turnaround History

The first stat that sums all this up, without even needing historical context, is that as recent as June 24, the Red Sox had a less-than-10% chance to make the playoffs.

It was even lower before that.

Now, of course, the Red Sox are in.

And then comes a look at history.

The Red Sox were 31-44 through 75 games this season.

A team with that mark had never made the playoffs before.

They have now:

There have also been only four teams in MLB history to make the playoffs after being 14 games under .500 at any point.

The others: the 1914 Boston Braves, 1974 Pittsburgh Pirates and 2005 Houston Astros. For the record, the Boston Braves didn’t become the Red Sox, but rather the franchise that now plays in Atlanta.

At this point, the Red Sox are just about as dangerous as any team in baseball.

Red Sox Additions

Boston is also a stronger team than it was early in the year.

They got Adley Rutschman at the trade deadline from the Baltimore Orioles, for example.

They also recently got Roman Anthony back from injury, and he has started to heat up and hit well. Considering he missed most of the year, Anthony feels kind of like an addition, too.

The Red Sox certainly have a deep enough and talented enough roster to be a scary opponent in the postseason.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Red Sox Make All-Time Baseball History With Playoff News

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