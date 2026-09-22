Red Sox Manager Reveals Big Update on Garrett Crochet Amid Return

The Boston Red Sox were able to clinch a postseason spot, giving them a chance to go after a World Series title this year.

But the Red Sox may be getting back a crucial reinforcement to their pitching staff very soon. Ace left-hander Garrett Crochet has been out since April due to left shoulder inflammation, but he has been progressing well.

Crochet has been trying to return for the playoffs as a reliever for this team, and he may be in line to do so. The left-hander recently threw to hitters, looking great from this long injury recovery.

Will Garrett Crochet Return For Red Sox in Playoffs?

Assuming that Crochet continues to not feel any issues after this latest live batting practice outing, he could make his return soon. Red Sox manager Chad Tracy revealed the latest behind Crochet, giving an update on the injured ace.

“I think it just depends on how he feels coming out of it, how much volume we give him,” said Tracy. “So it’s hard to say. I know it’s not a great answer, but it’s just really how it is. How does he feel after each step? So when he does that, how does he feel? And then determine from there. Do we give him more hitters or do we want to put him in a game? It’s hard to say until you know how he feels.” Tracy will see how the ace feels before making any other decision regarding his injury, giving him time to heal. But the Red Sox have been patiently waiting for Crochet to get back on the mound following his injury back in April. Boston would love nothing more than to get Crochet back for the playoffs, and he could be a true weapon out of the bullpen. While the team doesn’t have time to ramp him back up as a starter, having an ace coming in as a reliever could offer the Red Sox some sort of advantage. Garrett Crochet Opens Up on Injury

Following a 16-pitch live batting practice outing against Ceddanne Rafaela, Crochet revealed the next steps in the injury process. The left-hander said that whatever happens is up to the organization, but that he feels good about where he is.

“I felt like, with the way that went, I could go get outs,” Crochet said.

Garrett Crochet says what happens next is up to Craig Breslow and Chad Tracy after a 16-pitch live BP against Ceddanne Rafaela in which he hit 96 mph. “I felt like, with the way that went, I could go get outs.” — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) September 22, 2026

If Crochet can return in time, the Red Sox would want him to take part in the final homestand. This would give him a chance to ramp things up before the playoffs and avoid his first outing in a crucial postseason moment.

But the veteran left-hander will have to hit some target points for the team before that can happen. Crochet only appeared in six games for Boston this season, posting a 6.30 ERA during this time.