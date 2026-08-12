Red Sox Announce Nick Sogard Decision Amid 4-Game Losing Streak

The Boston Red Sox announced a decision involving Nick Sogard as they look to snap a four-game losing streak against the Toronto Blue Jays.

With Boston searching for a way to halt its recent slide, the latest Sogard decision represents one of the moves the Red Sox hope can help produce a different result, after the Boston offense scored just 10 runs over those four consecutive defeats.

Sogard had spent much of his recent Red Sox run near the front of the lineup. On Wednesday in Toronto, he was back at the bottom — ninth for the second consecutive game and only the fourth time Boston has used him there this season, and the second day in row, even after the Red Sox’

Adley Rutschman’s Red Sox debut Tuesday appears to be the reason Sogard has been dropped to the No. 9 spot. The catcher, acquired at the trade deadline from the Baltimore Orioles, was activated from the 10-day injured list, then inserted into the third spot against the Blue Jays behind leadoff hitter Masataka Yoshida and Ceddanne Rafaela.

Rutschman went 1-for-3 and drew two walks, reaching base three times in Boston’s 5-3 loss. He had not played since July 18 because of left wrist inflammation.

BOSTON RED SOX STARTING LINEUP SP: Ranger Suárez (LHP #55) • 4-3 • 3.32 ERA • 108 K August 12, 2026 • Rogers Centre, Toronto • Red Sox at Blue Jays • 7:07 PM EDT # Player Pos AVG OPS 1 Masataka Yoshida (L) DH .269 .743 2 Ceddanne Rafaela (R) CF .287 .793 3 Adley Rutschman (S) C .252 .768 4 Willson Contreras (R) 1B .280 .912 5 Wilyer Abreu (L) RF .254 .794 6 Caleb Durbin (R) 3B .246 .715 7 Jarren Duran (L) LF .202 .616 8 Andruw Monasterio (R) SS .268 .776 9 Nick Sogard (S) 2B .259 .727 Lineups subject to change.

Rutschman Alters the Batting Order

Sogard followed Andruw Monasterio in the ninth spot Tuesday, after Rutschman’s addition placed another established hitter in the middle of the order. Willson Contreras, Wilyer Abreu, Caleb Durbin and Jarren Duran also occupied places ahead of him.

Rutschman’s return expanded the top and middle of Chad Tracy’s order, and Sogard shifted downward. But the placement should not be confused with a diminished role. He has started at first, second, third and shortstop this year, while posting a .259/.381/.346 slash line in 81 at-bats.

Over his past seven games, Sogard is 7-for-27 (.259) with four runs, no homers and a .394 on-base percentage — and perhaps most importantly, six walks.

Sogard reached three times Tuesday on a hit and two walks even as Boston’s offense again left scoring chances on the base paths. He had started at or near the top of the order in several recent games, including leadoff Monday, before the two-game move to ninth.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS STARTING LINEUP SP: José Soriano (RHP #40) • 9-6 • 3.24 ERA • 130 K August 12, 2026 • Rogers Centre, Toronto • Red Sox at Blue Jays • 7:07 PM EDT # Player Pos AVG OPS 1 Charles McAdoo (R) 3B .172 .598 2 Brett Bateman (L) RF .273 .697 3 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R) 1B .261 .694 4 Alejandro Kirk (R) C .261 .699 5 Kazuma Okamoto (R) DH .225 .728 6 Andrés Giménez (L) SS .239 .644 7 Ernie Clement (R) 2B .281 .712 8 Jesús Sánchez (L) LF .268 .752 9 Myles Straw (R) CF .222 .607 Lineups subject to change.

Red Sox Problem Cashing in Baserunners

Boston has lost four straight after a nine-game winning streak, dropping two games to Oakland and the first two in Toronto. The Red Sox scored three runs or fewer in each loss. They have not suddenly stopped creating traffic. They have stopped converting it.

The club is 3-for-36 with runners in scoring position during the skid and has stranded 38 runners. Tuesday supplied the sharpest snapshot. Boston went 0-for-7 in those situations and left nine men aboard.

Rutschman’s ninth-inning groundout, with Yoshida at second, ended it. The catcher had a chance to extend his three-times-on-base Red Sox debut, but Toronto’s Spencer Miles closed the door.

From July 29 through August 7, Boston hit a major-league-best .360 with runners in scoring position during a nine-game winning streak. Since June 25, however, the Red Sox still own the American League’s best average in those situations, .301, and rank third in the majors.

So, is Sogard batting ninth because Rutschman is here? In the immediate sense, yes. Rutschman’s arrival supplied another middle-order hitter and pushed Sogard down two nights in a row. But Boston’s recent offensive issue sits elsewhere. The lineup is getting runners aboard. The big hit has not been forthcoming.