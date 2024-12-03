Red Sox Now ‘Favorite’ in Juan Soto Signing Race, Yankees ‘Worried,’ Report Says

Juan Soto

That the Boston Red Sox have been making an all-out push to sign generational free agent slugger Juan Soto has been widely reported. Now, a new report states that of the teams believed to be in contention for Soto the Red Sox have raced to the front of the pack.

“The Red Sox have emerged as a favorite — maybe THE favorite — to land Yankees free agent Juan Soto,” wrote Yankees insider Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media on Monday. Miller cited “two people with knowledge of the contract negotiations” as his source of the assessement.

Red Sox Tell Soto They Will Sign 2 More Big Free Agents

As a key part of their pitch to Soto, according to one of the sources who spoke to Miller on condition of anonymity, the Red Sox promised the slugger that they would sign two more high-profile free agents this offseason. One of those signings according to Miller’s report, will be a pitcher. The other, a position player.

The Red Sox have been linked to former Atlanta Braves lefty Max Fried, as well as Baltimore Orioles free agent ace Corbin Burnes. The extent of Boston’s pursuit of the two pitchers remains unclear, however, with the majority of free agent market focus remaining on Soto until the 26-year-old makes his decision.

What that decision will be has naturally sparked all varieties of wild speculation, but Soto and his camp have remained silent and remarkably free of leaks, according to a report by SNY.com.

“I don’t think anyone knows where Juan wants to play except for Juan and [agent Scott] Boras, and maybe Juan’s family,” one “well-placed league source” told the New York cable network.

Red Sox Surpass Mets in Race For Soto

The Red Sox, of course, are the Yankees traditional rival in the American League East, but according to Miller the Bronx Bombers’ inter-borough rivals have also moved behind Boston as teams prepare their next and likely final offers to Soto.

“The Yankees are still hopeful of re-signing Soto, but they’re now more worried about their AL East rival Red Sox than the crosstown rival Mets, who have the richest owner in Steve Cohen,” Miller reported.

Soto spent 2024 with the Yankees on a one-year, $31 million contract. Blasting a career-high 41 home runs, he helped take the Yankees to their first World Series since 2009. Soto also racked up 166 base hits, another career high. He drew 120 walks, enough for second in baseball, behind only Soto’s Yankees teammate Aaron Judge.

Soto Struggled in Fenway Park Last Season

One factor in Soto’s decision on whether or not to sign with the Red Sox could be how well he has played in Fenway Park. In 2024, however, the left-handed swinger struggled. In 30 plate appearances in Fenway, Soto amassed only four hits, though he walked eight times and struck out only three. Two of his four hits at Fenway, however, were home runs.

Soto spent his career prior to joining the Yankees last year in the National League, so his overall exposure against Boston has been limited. Including both home and road totals, Soto has come to the plate 113 times in 25 games against Red Sox pitching.

In those appearances, he has reached base 37 times, including 16 hits and 21 bases on balls, while driving just four home runs.