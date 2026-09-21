The Boston Red Sox are set for a pivotal playoff matchup, likely with the New York Yankees in the first round of the postseason.

It’s been a whirlwind of a season for Boston fans after their horrible start under manager Alex Cora and subsequent hot streak under interim manager Chad Tracy. Part of this hot streak has been the emergence of an elite rotation led by rookies and veterans alike.

Their rotation is so good, in fact, that it’s a real discussion of who will start Game 1 and Game 2 between Payton Tolle, Sonny Gray and Ranger Suárez. And it’s a good problem to have!

Rob Bradford of WEEI shared that Tolle has a “good shot” at taking the mound in the first game of the series. If he gets the ball in Game 1 or Game 2, he will make franchise history as the youngest pitcher to start the first or second game of a playoff series since Babe Ruth in the 1918 World Series, per former Red Sox director of baseball communications and media relations JP Long.

Should Boston Red Sox Phenom Payton Tolle Start Game 1 or 2?

The Red Sox drafted Tolle in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Texas Christian University. Teams quickly saw that Tolle had the tools to succeed, as he sprinted through the minors.

He would soon have an elite year in the minors in his first professional season, making it all the way to the majors in 2025. However, it was rough sledding for Tolle as he sported a 6.06 ERA in 16.1 major league innings.

Going into 2o26, he was a top-20 prospect. From the start of the season, he has not disappointed. In 25 starts during 20026 (143 innings), Tolle has a 3.02 ERA with 166 strikeouts and just 38 walks.

He has the second-lowest ERA among qualified starters on the team, just behind Sonny Gray. While you could definitely make an argument that the veteran Gray should start Game 1, Tolle has been a monster against the Yankees this season.

In his season debut on April 23, Tolle went six innings, allowing just three hits, one walk, one run and striking out 11 batters. On June 26, he would face New York again, going seven innings and allowing just one hit and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Gray has the regular-season production, postseason experience and fuel, being a former Yankees castoff. However, Tolle seems to be at his best when playing against New York and other AL East teams.

Either way, Tolle will likely be making history not seen since the Great Bambino in over a century.

What About Game 3 and Moving Forward?

Suárez should be locked in for a top-3 start, if necessary. In 27 starts, Suárez has a 3.27 ERA in 143.1 innings with 135 strikeouts. The two-time All-Star is also a formidable playoff pitcher, with a minuscule 1.48 ERA in 11 postseason games.

After him, it gets a bit murkier. While you don’t need a full five-man rotation in the playoffs, it’s likely necessary to have a fourth dependable starter.

Rookie Jake Bennett was cruising through his first dozen career starts. However, in his last seven starts, he has a 5.40 ERA. He may be unlikely to shoulder such a burden in his first postseason. It also complicates things that 2025 Cy Young runner-up Garrett Crochet has been out since late April and will likely be a bullpen arm if and when he returns in 2026.

And perhaps the most shocking positive development has been the improvement of Brayan Bello. In his first 10 games, Bello was a disaster. In his last 15, he has been borderline elite with a 2.98 ERA. This was highlighted by an eight-inning performance on Saturday. If needed, Bello could likely be a starter or bulk reliever in the playoffs.

Whatever the case may be, the Boston Red Sox could be a dangerous team in October, with their monster pitching staff at the head of it all.