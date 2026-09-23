Red Sox Fans Send Strong Message to Payton Tolle Ahead of Wild-Card Start

The Boston Red Sox fell 3-2 to the Guardians on Tuesday night at Fenway Park. The loss extended a rough stretch for a team that has dropped eight of its last twelve. The offense went quiet again. The bullpen could not hold a tie in the ninth.

In the sixth inning, with his final regular season start at Fenway complete, Payton Tolle walked off the mound to a standing ovation from the fans behind the home dugout. He tipped his cap and waved back.

It was a small moment. It said everything.

Tolle Earned That Ovation

Tolle’s outing on Tuesday was not his sharpest. He slogged through a 22-pitch second inning, allowing three hits and two walks before limiting the damage to two runs. The command wavered early. The stuff never did.

He settled in after that, working through the Guardians’ lineup with the kind of composure that has defined his rookie year. Manager Chad Tracy pulled him after 5⅔ innings. That is when the ovation came.

“I think he’s won them over pretty significantly,” Tracy said.

The Numbers Tell the Story

Tolle finished the regular season with a 3.03 ERA and 171 strikeouts across 148⅔ innings in 26 starts. Those are not empty numbers padded against weak competition. He faced legitimate lineups all season and held his own against the best of them.

The ability to recover within a start has been one of the defining traits of Tolle’s season. He does not panic when a frame gets away from him. He resets, adjusts, and competes. That quality matters more in the postseason than any single stat line.

What Comes Next for Tolle and the Red Sox

Tolle’s next start will not be at Fenway. It will be at Yankee Stadium, in the Wild Card Series, with the season on the line.

He knows what that means.

“It’s the postseason. This is what we play for,” Tolle said. “But it is what it is. We go on, and we have a job to do.”

No bravado. No manufactured intensity. Just a rookie who spent the year earning his spot and understands what the next step requires. The Fenway ovation was the crowd’s way of saying they trust him. His response will come on the mound in New York.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Payton Tolle walked off the Fenway Park mound on Tuesday night to the sound of people standing for him. He waved. He kept walking.

A 3.03 ERA. A hundred and seventy-one strikeouts. A rookie season that has turned him into a playoff starter.

The ovation was earned. The next start is the one that will define the season.