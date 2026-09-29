Red Sox Fans Will Love Payton Tolle’s Message Ahead of Wild Card Opener

The Boston Red Sox walked through the corridors of Yankee Stadium on Monday for their pre-series workout. The rotation had been decided. Manager Chad Tracy made the announcement official at the ballpark.

Payton Tolle gets the ball for Game 1.

The rookie left-hander will take the mound Tuesday night against Cam Schlittler, the heavy favorite for the AL Cy Young Award, in front of a hostile Bronx crowd. It is the biggest start of his life. Tolle does not sound like a pitcher who is worried about it.

Tolle Sets the Tone

The left-hander spoke to reporters Monday and delivered the kind of line that sticks.

“A real slobberknocker,” Tolle said of the series. “It’s going to be a whole lot of fun.”

The energy was genuine. Tolle talked about the matchup with the comfort of someone who has already seen what Yankee Stadium feels like in October and came out the other side wanting more.

“No matter who the first round is against, you’re going to have to play the Yankees at some point,” Tolle said. “Yeah, it’s just going to be a fun night.”

Tracy chose Tolle over the more experienced Sonny Gray for the opening game. It was a bold call. Tracy made clear Monday that the age and experience gap did not factor into his decision.

“I know his age, I know he’s a rookie, but as far as the way he approaches baseball and big moments, that part won’t bother him,” Tracy said.

From One Batter to Game 1 Starter

The contrast from last year tells the story. In the 2025 Wild Card Series at this same stadium, Tolle’s postseason role consisted of one appearance. His only moment came in Game 2, when he jogged in from the bullpen with the bases loaded in the eighth and got Trent Grisham to end the threat.

That was his entire October. One batter. One out. Then he watched from the bullpen as the season ended in Game 3.

Tolle remembers what the atmosphere felt like that night.

“It’s a great experience,” Tolle said. “Even just walking out there to the ‘pen last year, you see how much the fans interact, how bought in they are. You see how much it means. You get to hear how loud it gets and just try and turn that into white noise the best you can.”

Now he gets to walk to the mound instead of the bullpen. The assignment reflects a regular season that announced him as one of the best young arms in the American League. Tolle posted a 3.03 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP across 26 starts, leading the Red Sox staff in strikeouts with 171.

Final Word for the Red Sox

One year ago, Payton Tolle faced one batter at Yankee Stadium. Tonight he starts Game 1.

The rookie is not treating this like something to survive. He called it a slobberknocker. He called it fun. His manager trusts him with the biggest game of the year. The opposing manager called him one of the best pitchers in the league.

Tolle sounds ready. Tuesday night will tell the rest.