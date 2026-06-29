Red Sox Pitcher’s Return Further Complicates Rotation Outlook

The Boston Red Sox have had terrific performances from their rotation of late.

After Sonny Gray’s 7.1-inning, one-hit performance on Sunday, the Red Sox have had quality starts in 11 consecutive games.

With Gray and Ranger Suarez teaming up with three rookies in Jake Bennett, Connelly Early and Payton Tolle, there will have to be tough decisions made when injured ace Garrett Crochet returns. Another starter’s return from injury could further complicate things.

According to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, veteran starter Patrick Sandoval is close to a return, which could lead to some difficult decisions.

Decision ‘Looming’ for Boston Red Sox?

The Houston Astros drafted Sandoval in the 11th round out of high school. Houston traded him to the Los Angeles Angels for Martin Maldonado.

With the Angels, he went 19-45 in 100 starts with a 4.01 ERA.

The Red Sox signed Sandoval to a two-year, $18.25 million contract after the 2024 season. Sandoval was coming off an internal brace procedure on his elbow in June of 2024 with the Angels.

However, due to elbow and arm issues, Sandoval has not pitched for the Red Sox. Setbacks with his arm ruled him out for the 2025 season, while biceps tightness shut him down for the start of 2026.

He has been pitching in a rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester since early June. However, MLB rules dictate that a pitcher can only spend a maximum of 30 days in a rehab assignment.

This means the Red Sox must activate Sandoval by July 4. While Sandoval will make one last rehab start before Saturday’s deadline, he has been pitching quite well in Triple-A.

According to interim manager Chad Tracy, there’s still some room for growth.

“I think there’s still room to get the count built up some more,” Tracy said. “There’s probably room for another (outing) to get it further; then we’ll have to have a conversation after that.”

With Boston’s rotation performing so well and Crochet’s imminent return, there will have to be some tough decisions this week.

What Will Happen With Sandoval?

Sandoval is out of minor league options, so it’s not as simple as keeping him in Worcester. It’s also unlikely that Boston will send down one of the rookies either.

So, what does Boston do?

According to Cotillo, it’s more likely the Red Sox make Sandoval a long reliever or temporarily create a six-man rotation to accommodate him.

It’s also possible for the Red Sox to trade him on an expiring contract.

“According to sources, teams are planning on scouting Sandoval’s final rehab start in preparation for the Red Sox potentially being willing to move him in a trade,” Cotillo wrote.

That would likely be the best course of action with the Red Sox rotation set in stone for now.

Plus, Crochet and Sandoval aren’t the only Boston starters working their way back.

Johan Oviedo, Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck are on the injured list. With Brayan Bello trying to get back on track at Worcester, the Red Sox have a huge dilemma on their hands.

Will he join the rotation? Fans will see by Saturday.