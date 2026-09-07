Red Sox Get Dominant Pitching Performance Not Seen in 30 Years

The Boston Red Sox finished what they started in Baltimore. Four games against the Orioles. Four wins. A sweep that left no room for debate about which team controlled the series.

The Orioles have dropped six consecutive games and are running out of time to stay in the postseason conversation. Boston’s pitching staff overwhelmed them from the first game to the last.

Sunday’s 3-1 victory capped the series. Eli White delivered a three-run homer in the second inning that gave Boston all the cushion it needed. But the story of the afternoon belonged entirely to the mound.

A Pitching Feat That Reaches Back Three Decades

Boston’s pitching staff recorded 17 strikeouts on Sunday and did not walk a batter.

Payton Tolle started and punched out 12 across six innings. The bullpen took over from there. Erik Miller, Jovani Morán, and Aroldis Chapman combined to allow just one baserunner over the final three frames, striking out five more along the way.

The last time Red Sox pitchers posted 17 or more strikeouts with zero walks in a nine-inning game was September 18, 1996. Roger Clemens did it by himself that night, fanning 20 Tigers in one of the most iconic outings in franchise history.

It took four arms instead of one this time. The result was the same. Baltimore had no answer.

Tolle’s Personality Powers the Red Sox Performance

The numbers told one story. The third inning told another. Tolle lost his footing on the mound, caught himself on the way down, and knocked out a push-up before standing back up and punching out Pete Alonso.

“He has to have fun. That’s what makes him go,” Chad Tracy said.

That instinct shows up constantly. Against the Mariners recently, he bear-hugged a baserunner on a tag play. In July, he jumped at a grounder that was already well above him, just because it made the moment more fun.

The entertainment never comes at the expense of the performance. Tolle surrendered a pair of doubles in the opening frame and then shut Baltimore down completely. He finished with one earned run on four hits, throwing strikes on more than three-quarters of his pitches. After the first inning, the Orioles never threatened again.

The Season Keeps Building

Tolle now sits at 9-6 on the season with a 3.15 ERA. Sunday marked his second outing of 2026 with at least a dozen strikeouts and zero walks. Only two other arms in baseball have managed that this year: Cam Schlittler of the Yankees and Jacob Misiorowski of the Brewers.

That is rare company for Tolle. The strikeout ability is legitimate. The command is consistent. And what started as flashes of dominance is becoming a pattern.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Payton Tolle is building something. The personality gets the attention, but the arm earns the results.

Twelve strikeouts. Zero walks. A franchise pitching achievement that had not occurred in three decades. Tolle was at the center of all of it for the Red Sox.

The fun is real. So is the stuff.