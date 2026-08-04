Red Sox Receive Heartfelt Farewell After Major Deadline Trade

The Boston Red Sox made three trades before Monday’s deadline closed. The roster looks different now. New faces are coming. The push for October is fully underway.

But while the front office focused on what was arriving, one of the players heading out took a moment to look back.

His message to the city was simple. It said everything.

A Goodbye to Boston

Carlos Narváez posted two Instagram stories shortly after the trade became official. The first showed him in full gear behind the plate at Fenway Park, mask flipped up, glove raised, with a caption that read “❤️ always!”

The second featured two photos of him celebrating in the Red Sox City Connect jersey. Rounding the bases. Fist pumping. The Fenway crowd on its feet behind him. The caption read “Thank you, Boston!”

No long statement. No drawn-out farewell. Just a player letting two images and six words carry the weight of what Boston meant to him.

The Trade That Sent Him to Baltimore

Narváez was part of the package the Red Sox sent to the Baltimore Orioles to land three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman. Boston also parted with multiple top-tier prospects to complete the deal.

Rutschman is working his way back from wrist inflammation. There is no firm timeline for his return. Connor Wong will continue starting behind the plate.

The acquisition addressed Boston’s clearest weakness heading into the stretch run.

Final Word for the Red Sox

The deadline moves fast. Rosters change overnight. Players who were part of something meaningful wake up in a different city.

Narváez did not need a long goodbye. Two photos at Fenway and a few words told the story. He enjoyed his time in Boston.

He’ll begin his next chapter in Baltimore.