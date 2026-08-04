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Red Sox Receive Heartfelt Farewell After Major Deadline Trade

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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JULY 5: Jarren Duran #16 of the is congratulated by Carlos Narváez #75 after hitting a home run that also drove in Caleb Durbin #5 in the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels in the second inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 5, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox made three trades before Monday’s deadline closed. The roster looks different now. New faces are coming. The push for October is fully underway.

But while the front office focused on what was arriving, one of the players heading out took a moment to look back.

His message to the city was simple. It said everything.

A Goodbye to Boston

Carlos Narváez posted two Instagram stories shortly after the trade became official. The first showed him in full gear behind the plate at Fenway Park, mask flipped up, glove raised, with a caption that read “❤️ always!”

The second featured two photos of him celebrating in the Red Sox City Connect jersey. Rounding the bases. Fist pumping. The Fenway crowd on its feet behind him. The caption read “Thank you, Boston!”

No long statement. No drawn-out farewell. Just a player letting two images and six words carry the weight of what Boston meant to him.

The Trade That Sent Him to Baltimore

Narváez was part of the package the Red Sox sent to the Baltimore Orioles to land three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman. Boston also parted with multiple top-tier prospects to complete the deal.

Rutschman is working his way back from wrist inflammation. There is no firm timeline for his return. Connor Wong will continue starting behind the plate.

The acquisition addressed Boston’s clearest weakness heading into the stretch run.

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JUNE 5: Adley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates his two-RBI double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning of an MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 5, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Red Sox

The deadline moves fast. Rosters change overnight. Players who were part of something meaningful wake up in a different city.

Narváez did not need a long goodbye. Two photos at Fenway and a few words told the story. He enjoyed his time in Boston.

He’ll begin his next chapter in Baltimore.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Red Sox Receive Heartfelt Farewell After Major Deadline Trade

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