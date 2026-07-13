Red Sox Send Powerful Message Heading Into All-Star Break

The Boston Red Sox trailed the New York Mets 2-0 with one out in the ninth inning on Sunday afternoon at Citi Field. The lineup had been shut down by Mets southpaw Zach Thornton for seven scoreless frames. Everything pointed to the winning streak ending at eight.

It did not end. The Red Sox scored twice in the ninth, once more in the 10th, and walked out of Queens with a 3-2 victory that extended the best run of their season to a place nobody saw coming three weeks ago.

Nine straight wins. A perfect road trip. Momentum.

How Sunday’s Comeback Happened

With the Red Sox trailing 2-0, Romy Gonzalez hit what looked like a game-ending grounder to short. Francisco Lindor could not handle it. Instead of a double play, the inning stayed alive.

Williams unraveled from there. Back-to-back walks to Caleb Durbin and Andruw Monasterio forced in Boston’s first run, and Jarren Duran followed with a single to right that tied it.

In the 10th, Connor Wong bunted the automatic runner to third. Anthony Seigler lifted a sacrifice fly to bring in the go-ahead run. Garrett Whitlock retired the Mets in order in the bottom of the frame on 13 pitches.

“You can never count us out,” Seigler said. “Whether that be in a playoff run or in a game.”

Payton Tolle started the game and delivered 3⅔ innings, striking out seven before being pulled by design to manage his workload. Brayan Bello, back from Triple-A Worcester, came on in the fourth and gave the Red Sox 4⅓ innings of one-run ball. The pitching plan was unconventional. It worked.

Tracy’s Message to the Red Sox Before the Break

Tracy called a clubhouse meeting before Sunday’s game. The message was pointed.

“Let’s make sure we’re ready to go coming out of the break,” Tracy said. “Do what needs to be done over the break to physically and mentally not let it slip too far from your mind. Make sure we’re ready.”

The All-Star break arrives at an awkward time for a team that does not want to stop playing. Four days off, then a doubleheader against the first-place Rays at Fenway Park on Friday to start a 10-game homestand.

Tracy has the rotation mapped out for the return. Jake Bennett starts Friday, Patrick Sandoval takes Saturday, and Sonny Gray goes Sunday. How to handle the second game of Friday’s doubleheader remains to be decided, with Bello and Eduardo Rivera among the options.

A Road Trip for the History Books

The Red Sox went 9-0 across a three-city road trip that swept through Anaheim, Chicago, and New York. They took three from the Angels, three from the White Sox, and three from the Mets. It is the first time Boston has gone undefeated on a road trip of this length since 1977.

The record now sits at 46-48. A half-game separates the Red Sox from the last American League wild card spot. Three weeks ago, this team was buried well below .500 and sitting in last place in the AL East.

“To be where we’re at right now, based on where we were at three weeks ago, you couldn’t ask for much more,” Chad Tracy said.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Nine wins in a row. A 9-0 road trip. A team that was buried three weeks ago is now a half-game out of a playoff spot heading into the All-Star break.

The break will test whether the momentum holds. Four days is a long time for a team riding this kind of energy. Tracy reminded the clubhouse not to let it slip.

Friday brings a doubleheader against the best team in the division. The Red Sox will find out quickly whether this run was a streak or a turning point.

Based on the last three weeks, they like their chances.