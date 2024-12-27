Red Sox Predicted to be One of Two Top Spots For $100 Million Free Agent Slugger

The Boston Red Sox have significantly improved their pitching staff with a series of moves this offseason, including the acquisitions of former Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet and Los Angeles Dodgers World Series hero Walker Buehler to the starting rotation.

The Red Sox also expect the return of another former White Sox pitcher, righthander Lucas Giolito, who missed all of 2024 due to an elbow injury after the Red Sox signed him as a free agent in 2023.

In the bullpen, the Red Sox signed veteran lefty flamethrower Aroldis Chapman and another lefty, 12-year veteran Justin Wilson.

Red Sox Still in Market for a Big Bat

The Red Sox are reportedly still pursuing 23-year-old Japanese phenomenon Roki Sasaski, but are now considered dark horses at best to land the young righty whose fastball has been clocked at 102 mph. In other words, Boston appears to have concluded its offseason work, as far as pitching is concerned.

Where the team has yet to make a major move is on the offensive side if the ball. With a lineup dominated by left-handed swingers, and with the loss to free agency of last season’s team home run leader (31) Tyler O’Neill, the Red Sox remain in the market for a right-handed power bat.

But a switch-hitting power bat might be even better. And that may be why, at least according to baseball insider and New York Post MLB columnist Jon Heyman, the Red Sox remain one of two top projected landing spots for Baltimore Orioles switch-hitting outfielder Anthony Santander, a free agent who clubbed 44 home runs last year, third in the American League. Heyman identifies the other team looking hard at Santander as the Toronto Blue Jays.

Santander is believed to be seeking a nine-figure contract.

“Power hitters, even good ones like Santander, are one constituency not getting their due yet,” Heyman wrote in Thursday column rounding up the remaining free agents on the market.”Understandably, he’s been looking to crack $100 million. The Jays are nearly everyone’s best guess, followed by Boston.”

Santander Below Average in Getting on Base

One weakness that could be causing hesitancy on the part of the Red Sox as they approach Santander is his tendency to be an “all or nothing” hitter. While his home run total was eye-opening, the 30-year-old native of Venezuela reached base less often than the average MLB hitter. His 58 walks led to a .308 on-base percentage. The MLB average in 2024 was .312.

On the other hand, his .506 slugging percentage easily topped the MLB average .399. But Santander’s low on base percentage — just .307 for his career — was a primary reason cited by The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal as to why the slugger’s free agency has dragged on longer than expected, and why his price may end up lower than the figure he is said to be after. His low defensive numbers and running speed were other factors.

“His sprint speed, which last season ranked in the bottom 18 percent of the league,” Rosenthal wrote, listing reasons why Santander remains unsigned. “And his poor defensive metrics, even though Orioles manager Brandon Hyde last season praised his work in right field.”

The sports business site SpoTrac projects Santander’s market value at $88.7 million over a five-year contract.