The Slump is Over! Red Sox Star Rafael Devers Reacts to His First Hit of the Season

Rafael Devers finally broke through in the Red Sox’s 3-0 victory over the Orioles in Baltimore on Wednesday night, ending a historically brutal season-opening slump.

The Boston slugger entered the night 0-for-19 and quickly saw it stretch to 0-for-21 after a pair of routine outs. But in the fifth inning, with two outs and Ceddanne Rafaela on first, Devers delivered. He jumped on a hanging breaking ball from Baltimore starter Zach Eflin and lined it into right field, easily scoring Rafaela and stretching the Sox lead to 3-0. The double was Devers’ first hit of the season and gave him a career mark of 7-for-19 against Eflin.

The relief was all over Devers’ face as he stood on second base and soaked in the ovation from his teammates and the Boston fans scattered around Camden Yards.

“I enjoy it a lot,” Devers said through his interpreter after the game. “It makes me happy, seeing that reaction, because that makes me see that they’re paying attention to my at-bat and they’re supporting me. And it makes me feel very, very happy about that.”

Devers, who spent the offseason rehabbing two shoulder injuries, had looked lost through Boston’s first five games. There were whispers about whether the switch from third base to full-time DH was bothering him, but manager Alex Cora never wavered.

“We all needed that one,” Cora told reporters after the win.

Devers added a single in the eighth and finished 2-for-4. Most importantly, he avoided the strikeout column entirely after fanning at a historic rate to start the year—15 strikeouts in five games, including four games with at least three punchouts.

It’s a small step, but for Devers and the Red Sox, it felt like a big one.

The Red Sox conclude their series with Baltimore Thursday afternoon before their home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.