Red Sox’ Ranger Suarez Addresses Injury Concern After Early Exit

The Boston Red Sox completed a sweep of the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday night, winning 7-5 to push their record to eight victories in their last 10 games. It is the best stretch of baseball Boston has played all season, and it came on the road, where the Red Sox have quietly built one of the better records in the American League.

But the story out of Anaheim on Sunday night was not the sweep. It was what happened in the third inning.

Ranger Suarez walked slowly off the field after feeling something in his left groin. The Red Sox announced afterward that their All-Star starter is dealing with left adductor tightness. After the game, Suarez spoke about what he felt and where things stand.

Suarez Speaks on The Injury

Suarez described feeling ‘a big pinch’ on his final delivery of the night. The pitch was a curveball, and Adell put it in play for a single. Suarez attempted one warmup throw afterward and knew immediately he could not continue.

“It’s only been two hours,” Suarez said through an interpreter when asked whether the IL was a possibility. “The training staff wants to wait to see how I feel tomorrow and the next day.”

The Red Sox flew to Chicago overnight after the game. The plan is to re-examine Suarez on Monday before deciding whether to send him for an MRI. Nothing has been ruled in or out.

Suarez was asked about the All-Star Game, which he was named to on Saturday for the second time in his career. His answer made clear where his priorities sit.

“Right now, no, I’m not thinking about that,” Suarez said. “The most important thing is to be as healthy as possible for the second half.”

What Suarez Has Meant to This Rotation

Suarez signed a five-year, $130 million contract with Boston in January. After a slow start, he has since been everything the Red Sox hoped for.

The timing makes this worse than it would be under normal circumstances. The Red Sox rotation entered the season with real depth. Garrett Crochet has been out since April. Early went down recently. If Suarez joins that group, Boston’s five-man rotation shrinks to three, and the front office will need answers fast.

Patrick Sandoval, who is nearing the end of a rehab assignment more than two years after Tommy John surgery, is the most likely option. Brayan Bello is pitching at Triple-A Worcester after being demoted earlier this season.

Interim manager Chad Tracy did not hide his concern.

“Any time you see that, you’re concerned,” Tracy said.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Ranger Suarez felt a pinch in his groin and walked off the field in the third inning. He is not panicking. The Red Sox are not panicking. But everyone involved understands what losing him would mean for a rotation that is already short-handed.

There will be a re-examination in Chicago. An MRI could follow. The answers will come when Suarez’s body tells the medical staff what they need to know.

Until then, Boston waits. The sweep was real. The momentum is real. Whether the Red Sox will have Ranger for the foreseeable is the question that hangs over all of it.