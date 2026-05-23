Red Sox Reportedly Open for Business in Trade Talks for an Impact Bat

The Boston Red Sox have struggled this season (22-28, fourth place in AL East), but the team is still holding out hope that a turnaround is imminent after some strong pitching recently. The issue has been the Red Sox offense being so abysmal.

MLBTradeRumors.com wrote (about the struggling Red Sox offense): “The Red Sox rank 29th of 30 teams in both homers (36) and runs (187), and their collective 89 wRC+ is better than only three other clubs. The lack of pop has been one of the major factors of Boston’s 22-28 record, and the front office is looking to upgrade the lineup.”

Reports by the Athletics’ Jen McCaffery on Saturday indicate that the Red Sox have been making some trade calls for a right-handed hitter, but really, Boston is looking to add any offensive help at this point. It’s an obvious try to ‘get right’ move by the Red Sox front office, but this poor offensive team is a result of the front office’s own doing. Caleb Durbin is looking like one of the worst trades in MLB from the offseason. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is being paid $6 million to never play, and the Red Sox let Alex Bregman walk in the winter.

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Who Are Some Trade Targets After Recent Report?

Let the speculation game begin for the Boston Red Sox and their potential ‘buying’ at this year’s MLB trade deadline.

Taking a closer look at the roster, it’s fair to assume that the Red Sox won’t be targeting a first baseman (Willson Contreras), catcher, or outfielder (crowded group), but with the recent news of Trevor Story being out basically indefinitely, rehabbing a hernia in his neck, an infielder seems to be where the Red Sox need to upgrade the most. Hmmm.. if only they had addressed this issue when every MLB analyst, insider, and even fans said it was an issue in the offseason…

However, due to the trade deadline still being over a month away, no names have truly materialized into top trade candidates, especially position players. One name that could greatly help the Red Sox infield is Astros‘ third baseman, Isaac Paredes. Taylor Ward could be a name to watch out for as well.

And one name that’s recently popped up in trade reports is Cubs‘ infielder Matt Shaw, who is currently sidelined with an injury.

With the Red Sox firing Alex Cora and Craig Breslow feeling some pressure, it’s clear this team doesn’t want to throw in the white towel just yet.

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Boston Red Sox Right Now…

The Boston Red Sox have been playing better as of late. They recently swept the Kansas City Royals earlier this week, and have won four of their last 6 games.

Boston is currently taking on the Minnesota Twins in a three-game weekend set, and will host the team with the best record in MLB, the Atlanta Braves, next week. The Red Sox just played the Braves last week.

A turnaround would be miraculous for the Red Sox, but it’s still far too early in the season to write a team like Boston off with a plethora of talent.

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