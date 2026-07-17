Red Sox Reveal Injury Updates on Garrett Crochet, Roman Anthony

The Boston Red Sox shed some light on the timelines for injured stars Garrett Crochet and Roman Anthony as the club opens the second half schedule with a crucial series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

A team source told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com that Crochet and Anthony are “making progress every day, just the slow and steady variety.” The flame-throwing left-hander has been sidelined for nearly three months due to multiple arm issues. Crochet initially went down with shoulder inflammation. When he tried to ramp back up, he injured his lat.

Anthony has been out since early May with a finger issue. He was recently moved to the club’s complex in Florida. The outfielder tried swinging a bat in late May but still felt discomfort in his hand. Both Crochet and Anthony are on the 60-day injured list.

Red Sox Injury Update: Garrett Crochet and Roman Anthony Are ‘Making Progress,’ per Team Source

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Crochet struggled mightily through his first six starts. The lefty posted a 6.30 ERA across 30 innings. Most of the damage came in a debacle against the Minnesota Twins on Monday, April 13. Crochet was tagged for 11 runs (10 earned) in that outing. He managed to get just five outs. Crochet put together one of his better outings of the season right before heading to the injured list. He fired six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in a blowout win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Boston acquired Crochet from the Chicago White Sox in a trade that sent out prospects Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth, and Wikelman Gonzalez. The veteran had a checkered injury history before his final year in Chicago. Crochet totaled 73 innings in the majors from 2020 through 2023 because of persistent health concerns. He stayed largely healthy in 2024, tossing a career-high 146 frames. The White Sox took advantage of the career season by shipping him out for several players who have emerged for the big-league club.

Crochet stayed healthy again last year. He made 32 starts for the second consecutive season and crossed 200 innings for the first time as a professional. The lefty delivered a stellar 2.59 ERA and finished second to Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers in the AL Cy Young race.

Anthony Continues Rehab at Florida Complex

Anthony remains in Florida as he continues to work his way back from a mysterious finger injury. He recently had a follow-up appointment that did not unearth any new details about the torn ligament in his hand. It’s unclear when he’ll begin a rehab assignment.

The 22-year-old Anthony scuffled to a .675 OPS across his first 109 at-bats of the season. It’s been a disappointing follow-up after he burst onto the scene as a rookie. Anthony closed the 2025 campaign on a heater, slashing .304/.390/.520 in September. He was expected to be a key cog in a Boston lineup that added Willson Contreras and Caleb Durbin in the offseason.