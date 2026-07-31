Red Sox Reveal Roman Anthony Stance Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox sit six games above .500 and hold a wild-card position heading into August. They have won 20 of their last 24 games. The trade deadline is Monday, and the front office has made it clear that reinforcements are coming. The acquisition of infielder Curtis Mead from Washington last week was the first move. It will not be the last.

But every deal requires giving something up. As the calls pick up over the next 72 hours, opposing teams will ask about the players Boston values most. The Red Sox have already drawn their line.

When asked this week whether there are players the organization is simply not willing to move, general manager Craig Breslow made it clear.

Breslow Sends a Clear Message

Breslow was asked on WEEI if there are players, like Roman Anthony, that the Red Sox are unwilling to listen on when other teams come calling.

“There are players on our roster, that it just seems impossible for us to trade, and think we’re going to accomplish what we want to both in 2026 and in the next 3-5 years,” Breslow said.

The message was clear. Boston is buying, but the core of what this team is building around is not available. The Red Sox see themselves as more than a 2026 contender. They see themselves as a team that is just getting started, and the players central to that vision are staying put.

Anthony’s name was specifically mentioned in the question. The young outfielder has been sidelined since early May with a torn ligament in his right ring finger that he suffered on a swing back on May 4.

Anthony Takes a Real Step Forward

The timing of Breslow’s comment aligned with meaningful progress from Anthony himself.

Chad Tracy confirmed Thursday that Anthony has started swinging a bat for the first time in nearly two months. The work has been limited so far, working off a tee and fielding light flips at the team’s facility in Fort Myers. About 30 swings each session. But after months of waiting, it represents a tangible step forward.

“He at least has a bat in his hand. He’s swinging,” Tracy said.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Breslow’s message was simple. The Red Sox are buyers, but they are not mortgaging the future to get there. The pieces that matter most are staying put.

Boston will make moves before Monday. The roster needs it. But the foundation stays intact. That is the line Breslow drew, and it tells you everything about how this front office sees the next three to five years.

The Red Sox are not just trying to win now. They are trying to build something that lasts.