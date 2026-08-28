Red Sox Get Roman Anthony Injury News Before Yankees Series

The Boston Red Sox are heading to New York with a chance to reshape the American League wild-card race. The four-game series against the New York Yankees begins Friday night at Yankee Stadium. Boston sits 2.5 games back of the top spot. A doubleheader on Saturday raises the stakes even further.

The Red Sox used Thursday’s off day to regroup after a flat performance in their series finale in Miami. The roster decisions that could define the final month are being made behind the scenes.

One of those decisions involves the most talented young player in the organization. What he said Thursday night offered the clearest picture yet of where things stand.

Anthony Provides an Update

Roman Anthony collected two hits in four at-bats during Triple-A Worcester’s 7-1 victory on Thursday night, including a run-scoring double that left the bat at 105 miles per hour during a four-run sixth inning. It was his first extra-base hit of the rehab assignment beyond his two home runs.

Through three games with Worcester, Anthony has posted a .333 average and an OPS above 1.000. Across the full rehab assignment between Double-A Portland and the WooSox, he has recorded seven hits in seven games with two homers, two doubles, and seven driven in.

After the game, Anthony was asked about his readiness if the Red Sox call him up for Friday’s series opener.

“I’m getting more and more at bats, I’m getting to where I want to be at the plate,” Anthony said. “Am I quite there yet? Probably not. I’m getting close to where I want to be. And like I said, I’ll be ready when the time is right.”

The Road Back Has Not Been Simple

Anthony has been out since early May after suffering a tear in the tendon of his right ring finger. The injury was originally diagnosed as a wrist issue, and early attempts to ramp up his activity led to setbacks that pushed the timeline back further. He was eventually shut down for a second time before multiple medical opinions confirmed the recovery would take approximately three months.

That projection held. Anthony resumed hitting in late July and began game action with Portland before earning his promotion to Worcester this week.

The rehab has not been without noise. Questions surfaced publicly about his off-field habits and his urgency to return. Anthony addressed them head-on earlier in the week, making clear that he exhausted every option to accelerate the process and that the criticism did not reflect reality inside the clubhouse.

The conversation has returned to the field. Thursday reinforced that the bat is trending in the right direction.

What Anthony’s Return Would Mean for the Red Sox

The Red Sox have been among the best teams in baseball since mid-July, compiling one of the strongest stretches in the American League without Anthony in the lineup. The fill-ins have produced at a level nobody anticipated. Adding Anthony to a group already performing at this standard would shift the equation.

He provides left-handed power from the outfield and can step into left field or the designated hitter role immediately. Against a Yankees pitching staff the Red Sox will face four times over three days, his presence would give Chad Tracy another weapon in a lineup that needs to produce against the team directly ahead of them.

The question is not whether Anthony can help. It is whether the Red Sox believe he is ready to help right now.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Anthony’s answer told the whole story. He is close and he knows it. But he is not going to force it.

When the call from the Red Sox comes, he will be prepared.

Thursday’s game in Worcester was another step toward that moment. The Yankees series would be a fitting stage for the next one.