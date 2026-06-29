Red Sox Roman Anthony Gets Honest About Injury Amid Yankees Sweep

The Red Sox completed a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees on Sunday night, walking off at Fenway Park 5-4 on a Jarren Duran single in the 10th inning. It was their fourth consecutive win and their best stretch of baseball in months. The energy around the club is shifting.

One player who could not be part of it watched from the sidelines.

Roman Anthony was moved to the 60-day injured list yesterday, and has been out since tearing a ligament near the base of his right ring finger in May against the Detroit Tigers. That absence has not been easy to sit with.

What Anthony Said About His Recovery

Speaking on the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast, Anthony did not dress up how the process has felt.

“It’s been a long, long slow process,” Anthony said. “Everything sucks, to be honest.”

He expanded on what the day-to-day looks like. Two encouraging days followed by two brutal ones. The team heading out on road trips without him. The routine disrupted. For someone who has competed his entire life, sitting still does not come naturally.

His frustration went beyond the physical.

“I wanna play baseball,” Anthony said. “I’m over sitting here and waiting on a finger. Like it sounds ridiculous to me.”

Where the Recovery Stands

There is progress, even if it has been slow in coming.

Anthony said he can feel the finger getting stronger. He has been spotted throwing before games at Fenway. The issue is what happens when he picks up a bat.

Pain through the swing remains the obstacle. Specifically when he extends and follows through, which is the exact motion that defines his game. Until that clears, the timeline stays open.

There is no return date set. No designation for assignment, no activation window to circle. Just a day-by-day process that Anthony acknowledged can swing from hope to frustration without much warning.

Final Word for the Red Sox

The Red Sox sit at 36-46 after sweeping their biggest rivals.

The wins matter. The momentum feels real. But Anthony being healthy enough to contribute would change the ceiling of what this team can be in the second half.

He knows what he is capable of and knows the team needs it. That combination is why his words carried weight. This is not a player quietly accepting a slow return. He is impatient in the right way.

The finger will heal. The competitive edge clearly has not dulled.

When Anthony gets back on that field, he will have spent an entire summer sitting with this frustration. That kind of hunger does not go away quietly.